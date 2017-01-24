The Saline County Sheriff’s Office resumed a search Tuesday morning for a 14-year-old runaway from St. Francis Community Serivces west of Salina at 5097 West Cloud.

Lt. Mike Smith said deputies were sent to St. Francis about 7p.m. Monday evening on the report of three female runaways.

Two of the girls who ran east were quickly apprehended. The third girl Samantha Alicia Rose Craddock, ran south across a pasture and was not located. Deputies searched for the girl until late Monday night. The search including volunteers on horseback resumed about 5:30a.m. Tuesday.

Craddock is a white female 5’5″, 130 pounds,brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a dark green shirt, dark gray sweatpants, a dark green zip up hooded sweatshirt, and green shoes.

If you have any information or know the location of the the girl, call 9-1-1 or the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 826-6500.

Smith said the girl is considered missing and endangered.