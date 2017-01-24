Tom Pestinger, owner of Pestinger Heating and Air Conditioning in Salina, has earned a Leadership Award from the Kansas Council for Workforce Education.

The award was presented to Pestinger Monday evening at a meeting of Salina Area Technical College’s Board of Trustees.

In presenting the award to Pestinger, Salina Tech’s Vice President of Instruction Stephani Johns-Hines said the college had nominated Pestinger because of the work he and his company have done to benefit the college over the years.

Pestinger has been connected with the college for nearly thirty years; he served on the Board of Trustees for eight years, donates equipment and supplies, and allows students in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program ride along with his technicians on service calls.

“A lot of this is possible because of our great employees, many of which graduated from here, and are willing and happy to work with your students,” Pestinger said. “We benefit from doing this by being able to hire qualified people. I’ve long said the real winners are our customers, who have highly qualified technicians working on their equipment.”