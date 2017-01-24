Christina A. Schneider, 90, of Salina, died January 22, 2017 at Mt. Joseph Sr. Village in Concordia. She was born January 22, 1927 in Perry, Oklahoma the daughter of Christian J. and Anna May (Neurberg) Schieffer. She married Charles A. Schneider on July 20, 1949.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Janet) Schneider of Hutchinson, Tim (Barb) Schneider of Hillsboro, Don (Dee) Schneider, Phil (Pam) Schneider, Rodger Schneider and Neil Schneider, all of Salina, Rosie (Donnie) Kirkham of Washington and Marjorie (George) Pretz of Osawatomie; 33 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Teresa Ann Rogers of Roseburg, OR.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her son Charley Schneider; brothers, Paul Schieffer and Walt Schieffer; and sisters, Marie Soulek Ewy, Edie Cruse, Lilly Kukuk and Audrey Kukuk.

Chris graduated from Perry High School in Perry, Oklahoma in 1945. She became a registered nurse and worked at St. John’s and Asbury Hospital. In her spare time, she loved sewing and was an avid reader. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral parish, Ladies Guild and enjoyed singing in the Bishop’s Choir. She was also active in EHU and was a long time 4-H leader.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, at Ryan Mortuary, family will be present from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, January 28, at Sacred Heart Cathedral with Fr. Robert Schneider and Fr. Don Zimmerman as celebrants. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Meadowlark Hospice or Sacred Heart Cathedral and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Rolando A. Eugenio, 66, of Salina, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. He was born May 9, 1950.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina, with Fr. Don Zimmerman as celebrant. Visitation will be 12–3 p.m. the day of the service at the church.

Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is handling arrangements.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO – Hazel Muriel Selvy, at age 101, formerly of Newton, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born on September 20, 1915 in Marion, Kansas, the third daughter of Boyd Victor and Ammie Mae (Kaniper) Higgins. She grew up in the Youngtown rural community, attending school in a one-room schoolhouse for her first 8 grades. She then attended Marion High School and graduated in 1934. She met Virgil Glenn Selvy first as a neighbor, then later as a classmate in school. They were married September 6, 1936 in front of a Justice of the Peace in Topeka, Kansas. They lived in many different places throughout Kansas and Oklahoma as Glenn worked in road construction. In 1942 they moved to Wichita, where they raised their family. They moved to Newton, Kansas in 1965 and retired to Colorado Springs in 2001. Hazel worked in many areas, from professional drapery- making, to handling insurance claims for a health care facility. She especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends using her wonderful cooking and hospitality skills. She showed her family and all who knew her, what is important by the way she lived her life. She demonstrated her strong faith throughout her life, but especially in times of adversity. She tirelessly devoted her time and talents to volunteering in her church and community. She taught her children the importance of building family values and relationships, and taking time to have fun together. She also demonstrated kindness to others and showing unconditional love. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, her parents, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 1 daughter-in-law, and 1 grandson. Hazel leaves behind to cherish her memory, two children, Dean Selvy of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Betty Divel and husband Gary of Colorado Springs, Colorado, 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and numerous nieces and nephews. The memorial service was held, January 28th, 2017, at Eastmoor United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. in Marion Kansas. Interment was in the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hills St. Colorado Springs, Co. 80906, or to a charity of your choice. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Judith “Judy” Dawn Martin, 59, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2017. She was a Registered Nurse and had worked at McPherson Hospital.

Judy was born on January 22, 1958, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Donald Alden and Bernice Lorene (Marsh) Jackson. She graduated from Wichita North High School and Hesston College Nursing Program. On July 27, 1984, Judy was united in marriage to Russel Dean Martin in Wichita, KS. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2012.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: three children, Shannon Holland (Michael Moore) of Georgetown, TX, Justin Martin (Jessica) of Newton, KS, and Jennifer Martin of McPherson, KS; grandson, Gabriel Martin of Newton, KS; and brother, Gary Jackson (Jill) of Reno, NV.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, David Jackson.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Gerald M. Proffitt, died January 22, 2017 at the Presbyterian Manor, Sterling. He was born January 5, 1916 in rural Sterling to Arthur and Lydia (Elliott) Proffitt. A lifetime resident of Alden and Sterling and graduate of Alden High School. He was a farmer and stockman. He was a member of the Alden Baptist Church where he served as a trustee. He was a board member of the Alden Co-op for 6 years and a board member of the Sterling Co-op for14 years. He was a member of The Walnut Grove School Board and Alden School Board. On September 21, 1936 he married Twila Harper in McPherson. Survivors include a son Larry and Dixie Proffitt, Sterling; daughter, Judy and Harold Hodge, Madison, KS.; daughter in-law, Susan Proffitt, Gallop, NM.; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Twila; his parents; a son, Roddy Proffitt and daughter Karen Price and husband Robert, four brothers, Harold, Dale, Clinton, Arlos and a sister Betty Duft; grandson, Royce Glinke, granddaughter, Barbara Stutz and husband Vern and great grandson Tyson Proffitt. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Alden Baptist Church, Alden, Kansas at 10:00 A.M. with Matt Hendricks and Rev. Kendal Conner. Burial will be at Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling. Visitation will be Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling. Memorials may be made to Alden Baptist Church or Sterling Presbyterian Manor in care of the Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Curtis Jake James of Selden, Kansas, passed away at his home on January 20, 2017 at the age of 62. He was born in Hoxie, Kansas, November 4, 1954, to Jake Junior and Betty Nadine (Staubus) James. Curt attended Hoxie Grade School and graduated from Hoxie High School with the class of 1973. After high school, he attended Missouri Auction School and earned his diploma in 1979, Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland, Kansas and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Telecommunicationsin 1994, and in 2001 he earned his Colorado Real Estate License.

On April 15, 1984, Curt married Vicki Nelson in Marysville, Kansas. They lived in Colorado for 30 years, sixteen of those years in Brighton, Colorado before moving back to Selden.

In the most recent years, Curt was a salesman, selling “treasurers”. He loved buying and selling them. He loved to visit with people and did not know a stranger. He was always very interested in and supportive of The VA and American Legion.

Curtis is survived by his mother, Betty N. James of Hoxie, Kansas; wife, Vicki of the home, Selden, KS; brothers, Tom E. James and wife Gayle of Lenora, Kansas, Richard James and wife Elaine of Goessel, Kansas; sisters, Janice Rae Hoss and husband Von of Parks, Nebraska, Janet Kay Wade and husband Gary of Hoxie, Kansas, and Jana Lea Herl and husband Bill of Hoxie, Kansas; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Jake Junior James and infant brother Robert Steven James.

An Informal Celebration of Life for Curt, with Stories, Lies, and Lunch, will be held Friday, January 27, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. at the Christian Fellowship Church in Hoxie, Kansas. Come and share your memories of Curt at this time. There will be a private family inurnment. Memorials are suggested to Phillipsburg Hospice and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. On-line condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopold funeral.com

Curt loved life and lived it to the fullest never slowing down or looking back. He enjoyed being a seller of “Treasurers”. He loved his family, friends, and neighbors and enjoyed the time he spent visiting with them. His memory will live on in our hearts and thoughts for all time to come.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Johanna Marie Swenson, 68, Lindsborg, passed away January 23. She was born February 3, 1948 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Christian and AnnaMarie (Sandahl) Swenson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Greta Swenson.

Johanna is survived by her sisters, Anita (Dr. Jack) Berg, Shreveport, LA and Kristine (Dale) Whetstone, Lindsborg, five nieces and nephews: Eric (Amanda) Berg, Dr. Kjersti (Dr. Jason) Kaskinen, Christian (Anna) Berg, Alisa Jones, Rachel Whetstone (Mechelle Martinez) and 10 great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held, Thursday, January, 26, 1:30pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, Lindsborg with 11:00am burial preceding at Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be designated for Bethany Lutheran Church, Bethany College, or to a memorial of the donors choice in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456. Online condolences at www.ChristiansFuneralHome.com