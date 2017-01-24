HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS BRING THEIR 2017 WORLD TOUR TO SALINA, KS ON JANUARY 26TH, 2017

Tickets ON SALE NOW and start at $23.50 on bicentennialcenter.com, the Bicentennial Center box office, or by phone at 888-826-7469.

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring some of the most electrifying athletes on the planet, will bring their spectacular show to the Bicentennial Center in Salina on January 26th at 7:00 pm during their 2017 World Tour.

The Globetrotters recently wrapped a busy 90th year tour, during which they named Pope Francis the ninth Honorary Harlem Globetrotter in team history, walked the runway at New York Fashion week, launched the Great Assist initiative alongside Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts – whom the team named also named an honorary Harlem Globetrotter – pledging to spread 100 million smiles over the next 10 years, broke seven Guinness World Records® and remixed the team’s legendary theme song, “Sweet Georgia Brown,” with the help of Grammy Award-winning producer/songwriter Teddy Riley.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades.

Sponsored by Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.