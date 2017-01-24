Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina held their annual banquet Monday night. The Oscar themed event was held at Martinellis. About 150 people attended the red carpet runway event.

Big Brothers Big Sisters holds a banquet every January to honor and thank volunteer mentors. This year’s big brother of the year was Mike Fuller. Phyllis Wilbur was named big sister of the year. According to Michelle Peck, Fuller and Wilbur were chosen for their dedication to youth mentoring. Kristy Brown also received an award for her 23rd year mentoring.