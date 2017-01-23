MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a report of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound of a K-State student on Sunday evening in a residence hall on the Manhattan campus, according to a media release.

The Kansas State University Police Department responded to the dorm. The name of the student has not been released.

The student was transported for medical treatment and is in stable condition.

The Kansas State University Office of Student Life and Counseling Services is offering counseling and assistance to students and employees.