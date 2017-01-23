SALINE COUNTY- A Salina woman was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. on Monday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Lincoln Towncar driven by Helen L. Gugler, 88, was entering Interstate 135 from Magnolia Street.

The vehicle collided with an unoccupied 2002 Sterling Truck parked in the right lane with a sign board moving traffic to the left lane.

Gugler was transported to Saline Regional Medical Center.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP

