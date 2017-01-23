Salina Police take report of a burglary of a construction trailer. Between Friday evening and Saturday morning someone cut the lock off of the trailer owned by Garcia Masonry, and removed two air compressors, and several power tools while the trailer was parked in the 2200 block of of Brookefield. Loss and damage is placed at $1,200.

Salina Police are looking for a possible known suspect in a felony damage to property case. A 2005 Ford Explorer owned by Melissa Marick had most of the windows either damaged or shattered while it was parked at the Hawthorne Apartments, 715 N. 9th between midnight and 7:30a.m. Saturday morning. Damage has been estimated at $1,500.

A woman wakes up Saturday morning to find a burglar in her apartment. The woman woke up about 7:45a.m. to find the suspect described as a white male about six foot tall, standing over her bed. The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a mask. He took the cell phone of the woman, along with a PlayStation 3 game and a non working laptop computer, and tablet. It’s believed he gained entry to the apartment in the 1400 block of E. Iron through a sliding glass door. Value of property taken is estimated at $160.