Salina Animal Shelter of Saline County, Monday announced it has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support the lifesaving work they do for animals in the community.

The nonprofit organization, which is a division of the City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department, provides animal control, adoption services and wildlife management.

In February 2015, the shelter achieved the national benchmark for no-kill shelters by saving over 90 percent of animals that entered their facility. To support these efforts, in 2015 the Petco Foundation awarded the shelter with two Lifesaving Grants totaling $75,000 and in April 2016, they received a Lifesaving Impact Award for $100,000.

The funds provided by the Petco Foundation were used to make updates to the shelter and the recent funds will be used to remodel the cat room and upgrade fencing at the facility to continue their lifesaving efforts.

For more information about the Salina Animal Shelter and the Petco Foundation, visit salinaanimalshelter.org and .petcofoundation.org.