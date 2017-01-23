The Salina Post

Police seek public’s help after Kansas boy attacked by dog

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita, Kansas, are asking for the public’s help in finding a brown-and-white pit bull suspected of seriously injuring a 4-year-old boy.

Police say the boy was hospitalized with more than 50 lacerations after the attack that took place Monday while was playing in a yard.

Police say that when an adult came out of the house to help the boy, the dog attacked the child a second time.

Investigators say the boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say the dog may have been a stray animal.

