Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in Coronado School District. Offers an Over Sized 2-Car Garage with Shop AND and additional Single Car Attached Garage! Home has Covered Back Deck, Large Rec Room, and a few non-code Rooms in Basement. Call for your Private Showing Today! For this and other homes for sale in Salina, KS., go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx17681&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.

