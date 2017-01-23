Christopher Lewis Manns, 67, of Salina, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. He was born Sept. 7, 1949, to Joseph L. and Mildred A. (Yent) Manns.

Christopher graduated in 1967 from Salina High School, Salina. He then joined the U.S. Navy in 1968 and then entered the National Guard in 1974. Christopher was employed with Smedley’s and Ashton’s grocery stores for several years assisting in different departments but mainly in the meat department.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Nick and Larry Manns.

Survivors include sisters, Theresa (Tim) Johnson and Jane (Del) Peterson; best friend, Leroy (Bob) Hill; and nieces and nephews, Tara Bartholomew, Cara Ivey, Jimmy Ryan, Heather Ryan, Amanda Entz, Jeremy Manns, Samantha Finster, Jessica Sullins, Zach Manns, Jeff Wiebe and Joey Manns.

Private inurnment will be at a later date. No services are scheduled at this time as cremation was chosen.

Frances K. Richter, of Salina, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Frances was born Aug. 22, 1927, to James H. and Sadie M. (Mall) Trumble at Oak Hill, Kan.

She married Clyde A. Richter, Jr. Feb. 28, 1948. She was a farm girl at heart, loving mother, homemaker and hospital nurses aid for 27 years.

Frances is survived by: her husband, Clyde of the home; daughter, Nancee K. Woodward (William) of Locust, N.C.; sons, Dennis A. Richter (Roberta) of Salina, and Brian S. Richter (Holly) of Topeka; sisters, Letha Tobler of Arvada, Colo., Georgia Dierking of Clay Center; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by: sisters, Edna M. Nash, and Dorothy Kissling; and brother, James H. Trumble, Jr.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside service will take place at a later date. No immediate services are planned.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Margaret Marie Lindblom Morrison, Margaret Marie Lindblom Morrison, 89, was born June 6, 1927, in Salina. She died Jan. 19, 2017, at her home in Salina.

She was the daughter of Lawrence A. Lindblom and Verna M. McCoin. She graduated from Salina High School, the Class of 1945, Marymount College (1949) and received a master’s degree from Kansas State University.

She married Gail R. Morrison on June 4, 1950, at First United Methodist Church, Salina.

She was a math teacher, teaching at Brookville, North Junior High School and Central High School in Salina. She retired in 1987, having taught for more than 32 years. She was honored as a Master Teacher in 1977. After retirement, Gail and Margaret went to craft shows, selling their ceramics.

She was a member of the National Education Association, Retired Teachers Association and Beta Sigma Phi. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church, Salina, having being placed on the cradle roll when she was born. She participated in many groups at the church including, Peacemakers SS Class, Pathfinders SS Class, United Methodist Women, kitchen crew, office helper, vacation Bible school teacher and memorials committee. She and Gail also made many ceramics for the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Larry Lindblom and Dick Lindblom; and a sister, Betty Roubik.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gail R. Morrison; and two daughters, Connie Christopher (Mike) and Susan Borthwick (Cory), both of Salina.

She has four grandchildren, Abigail Burchfield (Adam), of Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jeremy Christopher (Kelsey), of Wichita, Evan Borthwick (Sarah), of Warrensburg, Mo., and Grant Borthwick, of Redmond, Wash.; six great-grandchildren, Amelia, Lexi and Caleb Burchfield, Harper and Hadley Christopher, and Felicity Borthwick; sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Anderson, of Wichita; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with Pastor Doug Birdsong and the Rev. Eric Rook officiating.

The family will receive friends at the mortuary from from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service. Inurnment will be private in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salina Education Fund or the Alzheimer’s Foundation, left in care of the funeral home.

Lewis E. Kollhoff, 90, of Salina, passed away January 21, 2017. He was born Feb. 9, 1926, to Glenn and Agnes (Shultz) Kollhoff in rural Reno County.

He worked at Carey Salt Mine and farmed before serving in the Army in World War II. He earned a master’s degree in education and taught many years before retiring from USD 305 in 1996.

He was united in marriage to Barbara J. Koontz on June 1, 1952, in Haven.

He is survived by his wife; three children, Mike (Lucy), Nancy Kollhoff and Michelle (Tom) James; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn L. Kollhoff, and son-in-law, Dale McAllister.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Ryan Mortuary, with family present from 5:30-7.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Sunrise Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Valley Township Cemetery, Haven.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Sunrise Presbyterian Church or the Salina Education Foundation, in care of Ryan Mortuary.

Ivy Flora Marsh, 88, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. She was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Centropolis, Kan., the daughter of Drs. Claude Stanley and Rochelle (Smith) Flora.

She attended Marymount College and the University of Kansas, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She married Charles William Marsh, of Salina, on June 11, 1948. They lived and worked in St. Louis, where Charlie attended dental school. After Charlie became a Navy dentist, they were stationed in Great Lakes, Ill., and San Diego before returning to Salina, where Charlie established a private dental practice.

Ivy was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Before Charlie’s death on Feb. 5, 2001, she was active in the Smoky Hills Audubon Society, the Salina League of Women Voters and served as a board member of The Land Institute and KNRC. She was a founding member of the Salina Human Relations Commission, an original member of Salina Presbyterian Manor Board of Trustees and a member of Kansas’ Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board.

She is survived by her children, Marty Snyder, of Topeka, Charles Marsh Jr. (Kris), of Lawrence, Claudia Smith (Wayne) and Clay Marsh (Charlotte), all of Longmont, Colo., and Carrie Carpenter (Curt), of Salina; sisters, Susie Stinson (Bob), of Salina, and Barbara Buehler (Bob), of Olathe; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 6, at First Presbyterian Church. Memorials are suggested to the church or The Land Institute.

Debra Glazier Livengood, 63, of Salina, passed away Jan. 8, 2017. She was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Tescott to John and Lila Ronning. She graduated from Salina Central High School in 1970.

Debra worked in customer service for Duffens Optical for 35 years. She was known for her passionate love and support of stray animals, particularly cats. Debra also loved to fish. In her spare time, she could be found fishing in lakes throughout the state.

Survivors include her husband Paul, of the home; children, Laura (Cesar) Palacios, of Los Angeles, and Nikolas (Brian) Hodge, of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Chase Livengood, Madison Livengood, Amber (Brett) Bailey, Nora Palacios, Eliot Palacios, Declan Hodge and Foster Hodge; great-grandchildren, Owen, Linzee and Brilee; nephews, Alex Glazier, Aryn Glazier, and Christopher Morris; stepmother, Katherine Ronning; brother, John Ronning Jr.; and stepsister, Judy Longest Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Thomas Glazier; daughter, Jessica Glazier; grandmother, Elsie Stirn; and siblings, Cheryl Ronning and Richard Ronning.

A celebration of her life will be held from 1-5 p.m. March 15, at Carver Center in Salina. Light refreshments will be served, and children are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salina Animal Shelter or Adopt a Pet, and in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.

Lois May Newton, age 78, entered into rest on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. She was born May 27, 1938 in Concordia, Kansas to Elden and Erma (Porter) Sallman.

Lois attended Concordia High School.

On November 6, 1955 she married Gerald L. Newton at the Concordia Lutheran Church. He survives of the home in Topeka. She was a homemaker.

Lois was a past member of the Concordia Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband Gerald L. Newton and a son Raymond Newton, a daughter, Diana Edwards, all of Topeka; a daughter, Susan Barnard (Ronald), Parkville, MO.; a son, Steven Newton (Mary), Gardener, KS.; a brother, Erick Sallman (Traci), Lincoln, KS.; 3 sisters, Terrie Boguski (Mark), Olathe, KS.; Joyce Sallman, KC, MO.; Marietta Hruza (Marlin), Emporia, KS.; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 infant brothers, Elden Jr., John and Richard Sallman.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Concordia Lutheran Church with Rev. Janai Robinson officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia.

There will be no Visitation.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Concordia Lutheran Church c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com

Marcenia Mary Foster, 95, passed away January 21, 2017 in Topeka. She was born October 18, 1921 in Overly, ND to John Joseph and Alice Mae (McGillivary) Schuchard. She married Everett Foster in Seattle, WA on December 31, 1943. He preceded her in death in 1993.

A longtime resident of Geneseo, KS, Marcenia worked as a nurse’s aide at the Ellsworth Hospital where she spent most of her career assisting with infant deliveries. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth and the American Legion Post 241 Auxiliary, Geneseo. She was also a former city councilwoman in Geneseo.

Marcenia is survived by her sons, Ralph Foster (Margaret) of Olathe, KS and Marvin Foster of Geneseo; daughter, Karen Snethen of Topeka; 11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; and twin sister, Marcella Trickey of Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett; daughter, Etta Rush; grandson, Todd Snethen; son-in-law, Dan Snethen; sisters, Anna Deschamps and Frances Charbonneau; and brother, John Schuchard.

Visitation: 1-7 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. and a rosary/vigil service at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral mass: 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the service and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Susie B. Walker, 81, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away at Sterling Presbyterian Manor on Sunday, January 22, 2017. Susie was born November, 15, 1935, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Percy and Sue Butler. She graduated from Pryor High School, with the class of 1953. She lived most of her married life in Sterling, Kansas, having been in Buhler since 2010. Susie was united in marriage to Dick Walker on August 28, 1954, in Pryor, Oklahoma. She was a member of Sterling United Methodist Church; United Methodist Women; Silver Threads; and Sorosis. Survivors include her husband, Dick Walker; two sons, Pat and wife Barbara Walker of Oklahoma City, OK., and Bill and wife Denise Walker of St. Louis, MO.; four grandsons, Jonathan, Michael, Matthew and Mark; one granddaughter, Janelle; two sisters, Francis Moore and Elizabeth Butler; niece, Jackie Ahrens; two nephews Larry Brannon and Bobby Moore all of Tulsa, OK. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 1:30 P.M. at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.. Family will meet with friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling. Memorials may be made to Sterling Presbyterian Manor in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

Most recently of Hillsboro – Esther Ruth (Ginger) Newman, 89, died January 19, 2017 at Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro. She was born March 12, 1927 to Orville LeRoy and Lula V. (Mitchell) Greene in Kansas City, Missouri. She was an executive assistant. She married Paul Richard Newman June 12, 1949 at Bentonville, Arkansas. Survivors include: daughters, Gail (Jerome F.) Newman Plumberg of Kingwood, Texas, Sonia Lee (Tony) Carpowitch of Kansas City, Missouri, Valerie Lyn (Michael) McGhee of Hillsboro; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband in 1994. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 at Ft. Leavenworth National cemetery of Leavenworth, Kansas. Memorials to Parkside Home or The Animal Shelter of your choice in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

Cora E. (Gamble) Hobaugh passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 96. She was born on July 7, 1920 in Hunnewell, Kansas to the late Charles E. and Ollie (Bridges) Gamble. She graduated from South Haven High School in South Haven, Kansas and on December 24, 1942, she was united in marriage to W.S. “Bill” Hobaugh in Winfield, Kansas. They were blessed with a daughter, Treva.

Cora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. When she wasn’t busy working, she enjoyed gardening, tending to her summer flower beds, and hanging out with the morning coffee group. But the most important people in her life were her family. She always took care of them, and her home, even helping to raise her grandkids.

Cora is survived by her daughter Treva Younie of Plainville; sisters Charlene Roll of Plainville, and Helen Tinsman of Las Vegas, NV; nieces Dalene Erwin, and Diana Gamble; nephews Chuck Gamble, and Rick Gamble; great-niece Michele Cozart; grandchildren Philip Younie and wife Chris, Patrick Younie, and Preston Younie and wife Cathy; and great-grandchildren Tanner, Samantha, Tyra, Zachary, Cameron, Jadon, Joshua, and Shanaya.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ollie Gamble, husband Bill Hobaugh, brothers Garland and Archie Gamble, and grandson Wm. “Paul” Younie.

Cora was a woman of strong faith, abiding hope, and unconditional love. She will be greatly missed, because she showed us every day, that the greatest of these is love. Until we see her again in her eternal home, she will live forever in our hearts.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Plainville. Inurnment will follow in the Plainville City Cemetery. The register book may be signed from 1:00-6:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 4:00-6:00pm.