Harry H. “Unkie” Huber, 102, of Salina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017. He was born January 17, 1914 in Gibbstown, New Jersey to Harry G. and Elizabeth (Hendrickson) Huber. He married Sara Watson on November 9, 1945.

He had a great love of music studying at Temple University and Boston University earning degrees in piano, theory of music and organ. His organ studies took him to Philadelphia, New York, Boston and Koln, Germany.

In 1945, Harry moved to Hutchinson, Kansas to become the director of music at First Methodist Church. After two years, he accepted a teaching position at Kansas Wesleyan University in the music department. He retired 32 years later in 1979. University United Methodist Church was blessed to have him as the organist for 58 years. He retired at the age of 96. He was a 33rd degree Mason and played the organ for the Scottish Rite Reunions for many years.

Harry is survived by his wife of 71 years, Sara, nieces Sara Gault of Salina, Carole Gray (Milton) of The Villages, Florida and Jeanne Watson-Smith (Kirby) of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; great niece, Mollie Purcell (Ben); great great nephews Gage Roberts and Carter Purcell; and special family friends Myrna Muir of Salina and David Branda of Goodland, Kansas.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, two brothers and many extended family members.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 23rd at University United Methodist Church, 1509 South Santa Fe, Salina, Kansas. A reception will follow the service. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery following the reception. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 22nd at Ryan Mortuary in Salina, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Huber Music Scholarship at Kansas Wesleyan University and left in the care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 8th Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.

Verlyn L. Nelson, 81, of Windom, KS, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at his home in rural Windom. He was a farmer for over 50 years and founder & co-owner of Nelson Seeds, LLC. He also volunteered for Windom Fire Department for 25 years.

He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1957 to 1960.

Verlyn was born on May 11, 1935, in McPherson, KS, the son of Andrew Vernon and Esther Victoria (Lindquist) Nelson. He graduated from Windom High School in 1953 and attended Bethany College. On May 4, 1958, he was united in marriage to Wanda L. Swick in McPherson.

He was a member of Andover Lutheran Church and Windom Lions Club. He sang in the Messiah Choir at Bethany College and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 58 years, Wanda of the home; daughter, Cheri (Roger) Aufdemberge of Lyons, KS; son, Philip (Susan) Nelson of Windom, KS; sister, Clarice Byers of McPherson, KS; eight grandchildren, Justin Nelson, Jonah Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Amanda (Doug) George, Andrew (Lacey) Rush, Aaron (Elise) Rush, Adam Rush, and Abigail Rush; two great-granddaughters, Emma & Alyvia George; and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Jalane Nelson.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Andover Lutheran Church, rural Windom with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 27, at Andover Lutheran Church with Rev. Elizabeth Liggett officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Andover Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be given to Andover Lutheran Church or Windom Fire Department in loving memory of Verlyn in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Dorothy L. Neu, 94, of Washington, KS, died January 21, 2017, at Cambridge Place in Marysville.

Visitation will be Tuesday, from noon until 8 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, at Ward Funeral Home in Washington.

Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

Survivors include her son, Richard (Judy) Neu, Lincoln, NE; two sisters-in-law, Betty Neu, Washington, KS, and Doris (Fred) Lemaster, Tulsa, OK; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Christian Church and sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.

Stanley Eugene Simpson died Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the Solomon Valley Manor in Stockton at the age of 91. Stanley was born January 24, 1925 at Hays, Kansas to Clarence E. and Emma A. (Riesen) Simpson. At the age of ten his mother Emma died and a step mother Verda helped his father raise him. He grew up on the family farm in the Saline River Valley north of Hays in Ellis County. He graduated the 8th grade in a one room school house known as the Upper Turkville Grade School. He graduated from Codell High School and Ottawa University where he received a BA degree. He also received a Bachelor of Divinity degree from the American Baptist Seminary of the West at Berkley, California.

He was drafted into the United States Army at the end of World War II and served in the Army of Occupation in Italy and was honorably discharged in May of 1947. He was drafted again in 1950 and served during the Korean Conflict where he received a combat infantry badge. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1952 and from the reserves in November of 1956.

Stan was ordained as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ Codell Baptist Church in Kansas and was a member of the Idaho Falls First Baptist Church and served as one of its Deacons for two terms. He served as Chaplain of the Juvenile Corrections Center near St. Anthony for over 24 years and also served as a Chaplain of the St. Anthony V.F.W. Yellowstone Mountain Post 9425.

Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and climbing the Grand Teton and Mt. Borah. He visited every continent in the world except Austrailia. Stanley enjoyed riding his motorcycle from coast to coast and from the Arctic circle to the tropics of Mexico.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Emma Simpson; step mother, Verda Simpson; three brothers, Edwin Simpson, Herbert Simpson and Allen Simpson; step brother, Elwyn Teasley and step sister, Orma Teasley.

Stan is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am of Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Congregational Church in Stockton. Inurnment will follow at Norman Cemetery in Ellis County, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to the Senior Companions or the Congregational Church and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N First Street, Stockton, KS. 67669. Online condolences may be left at www.plumeroverlease.com

Dean Leroy Wanker passed away Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Rooks County Health Center in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 62. He was born on March 24, 1954 in Hays, Kansas to the late Roy and Georgia (Ondrasek) Wanker. After graduating high school, he earned a diploma from Vocational Technical School. On July 19, 1981 he married Bonnie Michael in Hill City, Kansas. They had two sons, Michael and Thomas. Bonnie passed away on May 14, 2001. Dean was married to Kathy McNulty on June 4, 2005 in Palco, Kansas. Together they made their home in Zurich, Kansas.

Dean was a hardworking, self-employed mechanic and farmer. He enjoyed working with his hands, especially building birdhouses, and was always spray painting everything he thought needed painting. He was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and preferred operating farm machinery that was green as well (John Deere of course), and like working word puzzles, especially crosswords. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Ellis, Kansas and Millbrook Masonic Lodge #281 in Hill City, Kansas.

Dean is survived by his wife Kathy Wanker of the home in Zurich; sons Michael Dean Wanker of Zurich, and Thomas Alan Wanker and Wife Crystal Lynn of Zurich; step-daughter Kristina Williams of LaCrosse; brother Darrell Wanker and wife Twilla of Holly Lake, TX; sister Carolyn Erbert of Nixa, MO; and grandchildren Dominick Joel Wimer, Davion Wimer, Dairious Wimer, Zalia Wimer, Abigail Wanker, and Trystin Levi Parsley-Wanker; sister in laws Dawn McNulty of Arvada, CO, Roxie McNulty of Palco, and Theresa McNulty of Lincoln, NE; brother in law Quentin McNulty of Stockton.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Georgia Wanker, first wife Bonnie Wanker, and brother Gerald “Bud” Wanker.

Dean will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind. Although he left us too soon, we are rejoicing with the angels as he enters his heavenly home, anticipating the time when we will see him again, and be reunited, together in eternity.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church in Ellis. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Palco. Memorials are suggested to the Dean Wanker Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 320 SW 2nd Street, Plainville, KS. 67663. Online condolences may be left at www.plumeroverlease.com