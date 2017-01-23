Road Trip

No. 2/1 Kansas (18-1, 7-0) hits the road for the first of two games against ranked foes starting at current-No. 7/8 West Virginia (15-4, 4-3) Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. (Central) on ESPN. Kansas won its 18th-straight game with a 79-67 victory against Texas Jan. 21. West Virginia is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after its 79-75 loss at Kansas State Jan. 21.

Through seven conference games, Kansas remains the only Big 12 team undefeated in league play as the Jayhawks hold a one-game edge over Baylor. KU’s 7-0 record ties for its sixth-best start in the 21-year history of the league. KU has won 16 Big 12 regular-season titles, including the last 12 straight starting in 2004-05.