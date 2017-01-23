Dry and mild weather conditions will prevail across Kansas on Monday with above normal temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light south southeast wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.