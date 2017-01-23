Dry and mild weather conditions will prevail across Kansas on Monday with above normal temperatures.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light south southeast wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.