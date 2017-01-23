A welfare check by Salina Police leads to the arrest of a 46-year-old man on felony child endangerment charges.

Captain Paul Forrester said following a call from the Department of Children and Families, off went to 807 N. 4th about 12:45a.m. and met with Andrew Poling.

Poling told police he gave a 7-year-old boy, and 6-year-old girl Clonazepam, a prescription drug to help the children sleep. The boy said he was tired and his head was pounding like a drum.

Both children were taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated and later released.

Poliing was booked into the Saline County Jail around 4:30a.m.