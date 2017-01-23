A 34-year-old man wanted for outstanding warrants, was taken into custody Friday afternoon, after police used pepper spray to convince him to leave an attic of a north Salina home.

Police Captain Paul Forrester said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of N. 3rd to clear people out of the house after the woman living there wanted the people to leave.

Dustin Tyler who was wanted for parole violation and eight failure to appear warrants do not leave the house when officers ordered everyone out and went into hiding in the attic.

A woman told police Tyler was hiding in the attic and had shown her a handgun.

When Tyler refused to leave the attic, officers used the pepper spray, and Tyler then complied . The handgun was recovered in the house.

Tyler was booked into jail on the outstanding warrants as well as a requested charge of felony obstruction.