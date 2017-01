It is time to celebrate Kansas’ birthday and the Smoky Hill Museum will be doing it up right. Bring the whole family and enjoy the fun at the free Kansas Day celebration, January 28 from 1:00-4:00 pm.

The whole family can enjoy learning how to make butter or shell corn. Plus, there will be make and take crafts, a delicious Kansas birthday cake and more. Everything’s free, at the Kansas Day Open House and Birthday Bash on January 28 from 1:00-4:00 pm.