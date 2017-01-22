Kansas State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Sophomore guard Barry Brown capped an impressive second half with a crucial steal with 25 seconds remaining, as Kansas State held off a late charge from No. 7/8 West Virginia, 79-75, before a sold-out crowd of 12,528 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Brown scored all 15 of his team-tying points in the second half on 5-of-10 field goals, as all five Wildcat starters registered double figures for the fourth time this season. Fellow sophomore guard Kamau Stokes scored 15 points to go with 3 assists and 3 steals, while senior forward D.J. Johnson (14), senior guard Wesley Iwundu (13) and sophomore forward Dean Wade (13) also registered double digits.

The win gave the Wildcats (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) consecutive Big 12 victories for the first time since 2015 and ended a 5-game losing streak to the Mountaineers (15-4, 4-3 Big 12). K-State also earned its first Top 25 win of the season and extended its streak of at least one victory over a ranked opponent to 11 consecutive seasons.

K-State connected on 50 percent or better from the field for the 10th time this season, including the fifth time in Big 12 play, hitting on exactly 50 percent (28-of-56) of its field goals. The Wildcats used defense and rebounding to offset a poor shooting night from 3-point range and the free throw line, converting a season-high 23 Mountaineers turnovers into 25 points and scoring 16 second-chance points on the strength of 12 offensive rebounds.

West Virginia shot just 41.8 percent (23-of-55) from the field, including 38.1 percent (8-of-21) from 3-point range, but kept itself in the tight affair by knocking down 21 of 24 free throw attempts. The Mountaineers, who entered the game first in the nation in average turnover margin and total steals, scored 15 points off 16 Wildcat miscues and added 15 second-chance points on 14 offensive boards.

Reserve Tarik Phillip paced three Mountaineers in double figures with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 field goals, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, while All-Big 12 performer Jevon Carter notched a double-double with 14 points and game-high 10 rebounds to go with game-best 5 steals.

Early in the second half, Iwundu became the first Wildcat in school history to total 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals in a career. After becoming the 27th Wildcat to eclipse 1,000 career points in the win at Oklahoma State Wednesday, the senior entered Saturday’s game needing just 7 rebounds for the milestone.

The Basics

• Final Score: Kansas State 79, 7/8 West Virginia 75

• Records: Kansas State 15-4, 4-3 Big 12 // West Virginia 15-4, 4-3 Big 12

• Attendance: 12,528 (sellout)

• Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 24 // at Iowa State // 8 p.m. CT // ESPNU

The Short Story

• Sophomore Barry Brown capped off an impressive second half with a steal with 25 seconds remaining, as Kansas State held off a late charge from No. 7/8 West Virginia, 79-75, before a sold-out crowd at Bramlage Coliseum.

• Brown scored all 15 of his team-tying points in the second half to pace five Wildcats in double figures.

• Sophomore Kamau Stokes also scored 15 points to go with 3 assists and 3 steals, as he joined senior D.J. Johnson (14), senior Wesley Iwundu (13) and sophomore Dean Wade (13) in double digits.

• K-State earned its first Top 25 win of the season and extended its streak of consecutive seasons with at least one win over a ranked team to 11 in a row.

• The victory snapped a 5-game skid to West Virginia, as it was the first win over the Mountaineers since a 78-56 victory at home on Jan. 18, 2014.

• Reserve Tarik Phillips paced three Mountaineers in double figures with a game-high 20 points.

How It Happened | First Half

• K-State jumped out to a 7-2 lead at the first timeout behind 4 points from Dean Wade at the 15:42 mark.

• West Virginia slowly closely the gap, hitting 5-of-5 from the line, to close within 9-8 with 13:02 to play.

• After starting 1-of-8 from the field, the Mountaineers caught fire from the field, using a 10-0 run to take an 18-10 lead and force a Wildcat timeout with 10:44 before halftime.

• The Mountaineers continued to push their advantage, taking a 27-16 lead behind a corner 3-pointer from Daxter Miles, Jr., and a long jumper from Teyvon Myers with 7:25 remaining.

• West Virginia took a 38-26 lead just seconds after the final media timeout of the first half with another corner trey this one from Lamont West at the 2:52 mark.

• The Wildcats responded with a 10-0 run to close the deficit to 38-36 after halftime. During the run, D.J. Johnson and Kamau Stokes combined for 8 points, including a running layup by Stokes at buzzer.

• Both teams shot nearly identical in the first half, as K-State connected on 46.7 percent (14-of-30) and West Virginia hit at 46.2 percent (12-of-26). The difference came from the free throw line, where the Mountaineers knocked down 9-of-10 attempts and the Wildcats were just 5-of-12.

• Johnson led all scorers with 10 points on 4-of-4 field goals to go with 6 rebounds.

How It Happened | Second Half

• K-State was able to continue its strong shooting to start the second half, scoring 14 of the first 20 points to take a 50-44 advantage at the first media timeout with 15:54 remaining.

• It was during the early stretch of the second half that Iwundu secured his seventh rebound needed to become the first Wildcat with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals.

• The teams traded baskets entering the second break, as K-State held a 55-50 edge with 11:43 to play.

• A 3-pointer by Barry Brown capped a 7-3 spurt and forced a second Mountaineer timeout of the half as the Wildcats extended their advantage to 62-53 at the 10:26 mark.

• West Virginia used an 11-0 run to retake the lead at 66-65 with 5:07 remaining.

• K-State was able to end a 5:35 field goal drought with runner by Wesley Iwundu with 4:02 to play then a layup by Kamau Stokes pushed the lead to 71-68 heading into the final media timeout at the 2:38 mark.

• The Wildcats took a 74-68 on a layup by Iwundu and a free throw by Stokes, but the Mountaineers again closed it to one possession with a 3-pointer by Nathan Adrian with 1:42 remaining.

• With West Virginia once again within 3 points after a layup by Tarik Phillips with 1:02 to play, Brown redeemed himself of a missed shot of the subsequent K-State possession with a steal of Esa Ahmad and the layup with just 23 seconds to go.

• After a tip-in by Daxter Miles, Jr., with 8 seconds left closed it to 78-75, Brown hit 1-of-2 free throws to seal the victory with 7 seconds remaining.

• K-State connected on 53.8 percent (14-of-26) in the second half, while West Virginia shot just 37.9 percent (11-of-29), but went nearly perfect from the free throw line with 12 makes on 14 attempts.

• Brown scored all of 15 points in the second half on 5-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-3 from long range.

Beyond the Boxscore

• K-State earned its first Top 25 victory of the season and now has at least one win over a ranked team in 11 consecutive seasons… It is the longest such streak since doing it each season from 1971-82… The Wildcats are 34-55 against Top 25 foes at Bramlage Coliseum, including 19-15 at Bramlage Coliseum since 2008.

• K-State moved to 11-1 in home games this season, including 10-1 at Bramlage Coliseum… The team has double-digit victories at Bramlage Coliseum for a 16th consecutive season.

• K-State connected on 50 percent or better from the field for the 10th time this season, including the fifth time in Big 12 play… The Wildcats improved to 36-6 under head coach Bruce Weber when shooting 50 percent or better, including 8-2 this season.

• All 5 starters scored in double figures for the sixth time under Bruce Weber, including the fourth time this season… The Wildcats improved to 13-1 under Bruce Weber when at least 5 players register double digits.

• K-State scored 25 points off of 23 West Virginia turnovers… It marked the seventh time this season scoring 20 or more points off turnovers, including the second consecutive game.

• With 12 steals today, the Wildcats registered double-digit steals for the seventh time this season… The team has 63 combined steals in Big 12 play… The squad has forced double figure turnovers in 17 of 19 games, including 20 or more turnovers 3 times.

• With 7 rebounds, senior Wesley Iwundu became the first Wildcat in school history to total 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals in a career… Only Rolando Blackman recorded more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in a career as steals were not kept at that time.

Quotable

• “Just great win for our guys – a total team effort,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “I kept telling them during the game to settle down. We got to make plays and we came back and made plays. The big thing was stops. We got back into the game at the end of the first half and had the great start to the first half all because of stops. That did not allow them to press. We got to push their defense down the court and we made good decisions getting the ball to the paint. We just played solid basketball.”