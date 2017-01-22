ABILENE, Kan. – Join us for a brown bag lunch program with Rev. Donald Fox at the Eisenhower Presidential Library on Jan. 24, 2017, at noon in the Visitors Center Auditorium.

Fox’s father, the Rev. Dr. Frederic E. Fox, served as Staff Assistant to the President during the Eisenhower Administration. Growing up, Donald Fox spent time with his father Frederic at the White House. In addition to sharing from his recently published book “The Old Familiar Places, the Life and Letters of Frederic E. Fox,” Donald will share stories of his father’s relationship with Dwight Eisenhower.

As Staff Assistant to the President, Frederic Fox worked on a number of projects often working with Malcolm Moos assisting with speech writing and planning. A staff favorite document includes a memo to Mac Moos suggesting a re-reading of George Washington’s Farewell Address as they worked on a farewell message from Eisenhower toward the end of his administration. Dated April 5, 1960, Fox states “I was struck by its relevance to our day: the call for Constitutional obedience; the warnings about sectionalism; the dangers of ‘overgrown military establishments’…”

Rev. Donald Fox is currently the staff chaplain at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis. He is a graduate of Rutgers University and Princeton Theological Seminary.