WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after anarchists created chaos, thousands of women descended upon Washington for what is a more orderly show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.

At the Women’s march in Topeka, KS pic.twitter.com/wTHAquKD5d — Andrea Johnson (@andreaj) January 21, 2017

Organizers of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering, a number that could rival Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. The organizers’ mission statement says attendees are “hurting and scared” as the new president takes office and want a greater voice for women in political life.

The gathering featured a morning rally and afternoon march.

It comes a day after protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests.

Women in Kansas also marched in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington,

The march in Wichita began at 10am at The Keeper of the Plains, 650 North Seneca. They marched to City Hall where a rally was held.

A similar rally was held at 1p.m. in on the south steps of the state capitol in Topeka.

Among the scheduled speakers were Stephanie Mott (LGBTQ), Elise Higgins (Repro Rights)

Barbara Ballard (KS legislator), Heather Ousley (Education), Dot Nary (Disability Rights)

Ana Maldonado (Sexual Assault/Violence)

Glenda Overstreet (BLM), Anaya Vasu and Sho Glashausser (Youth), CarynMirriam-Goldberg (KS Poet Laureate, 09-12)