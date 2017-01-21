The Salina Post

Saturday January 21 High School Basketball Scores

by

Saturday’s Scores

El Dorado 58, Circle 48

Chaparral Tournament
Fifth Place

Wellington 68, Chaparral 41

Colby Tournament
Fifth Place

Pine Creek, Colo. 64, Scott City 57

Dodge City Tournament
Seventh Place

Newton 65, Dodge City 38

Fifth Place

Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Junction City 38

Halstead Tournament
Seventh Place

Moundridge 44, Douglass 31

Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation

Syracuse 47, Rolla 19

Fifth Place

Johnson-Stanton County 63, Sublette 49

Hoisington Tournament
Seventh Place

Victoria 57, LaCrosse 53

McPherson Invitational Tournament
Seventh Place

Mill Valley 56, Hutchinson 49

Mid Continent League Tournament
Seventh Place

Hill City 61, Smith Center 45

Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35, Lincoln 21

Seventh Place

Lakeside 59, Chase 53

Third Place

Osborne 34, Rock Hills 29

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Chapman 68, Santa Fe Trail 38

South Central Border League Tournament
Fifth Place

West Elk 38, Argonia 29

Topeka Invitational Tournament
Seventh Place

Wichita East 61, Topeka West 53

Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation

Frankfort 59, Wetmore 35

Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation

Linn 75, BV Randolph 58

Twin Valley League Tournament
Seventh Place

Centralia 63, Washington County 50

Fifth Place

Valley Heights 63, Clifton-Clyde 55

Valley Center Tournament
Seventh Place

Maize South 54, Ulysses 50

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flint Hills Tournament
Fifth Place

Northern Heights 49, Osage City 42

Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation

Lakin 36, Rolla 18

Fifth Place

Syracuse 48, Southwestern Hts. 38

Third Place

Cimarron 54, Sublette 40

Hillsboro Tournament
Seventh Place

Holcomb 45, Bennington 35

Fifth Place

Hillsboro 44, Wichita Sunrise 29

Mid Continent League Tournament
Seventh Place

Oakley 38, Smith Center 26

Third Place

Hill City 66, Plainville 42

Northern Plains League Tournament
Seventh Place

Osborne 21, Natoma 18

Third Place

Lakeside 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 39

Pittsburg Tournament
Seventh Place

North Kansas City, Mo. 74, Atchison 16

Fifth Place

BV Northwest 56, Winnetonka, Mo. 31

Third Place

Carl Junction, Mo. 36, Pittsburg 19

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Chapman 44, Santa Fe Trail 37

Salina Invitational Tournament
Seventh Place

Andover 63, Buhler 33

Third Place

Abilene 50, Goodland 47

South Central Border League Tournament
Fifth Place

Udall 42, West Elk 36

Southeast Cherokee Tournament
Fifth Place

Erie 45, Jayhawk Linn 28

