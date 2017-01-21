Saturday’s Scores
|Chaparral Tournament
|Fifth Place
Wellington 68, Chaparral 41
|Colby Tournament
|Fifth Place
Pine Creek, Colo. 64, Scott City 57
|Dodge City Tournament
|Seventh Place
Newton 65, Dodge City 38
|Fifth Place
Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Junction City 38
|Halstead Tournament
|Seventh Place
Moundridge 44, Douglass 31
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Syracuse 47, Rolla 19
|Fifth Place
Johnson-Stanton County 63, Sublette 49
|Hoisington Tournament
|Seventh Place
Victoria 57, LaCrosse 53
|McPherson Invitational Tournament
|Seventh Place
Mill Valley 56, Hutchinson 49
|Mid Continent League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Hill City 61, Smith Center 45
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35, Lincoln 21
|Seventh Place
Lakeside 59, Chase 53
|Third Place
Osborne 34, Rock Hills 29
|Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 68, Santa Fe Trail 38
|South Central Border League Tournament
|Fifth Place
West Elk 38, Argonia 29
|Topeka Invitational Tournament
|Seventh Place
Wichita East 61, Topeka West 53
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Consolation
Frankfort 59, Wetmore 35
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Consolation
Linn 75, BV Randolph 58
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Centralia 63, Washington County 50
|Fifth Place
Valley Heights 63, Clifton-Clyde 55
|Valley Center Tournament
|Seventh Place
Maize South 54, Ulysses 50
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|Flint Hills Tournament
|Fifth Place
Northern Heights 49, Osage City 42
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
|Consolation
Lakin 36, Rolla 18
|Fifth Place
Syracuse 48, Southwestern Hts. 38
|Third Place
Cimarron 54, Sublette 40
|Hillsboro Tournament
|Seventh Place
Holcomb 45, Bennington 35
|Fifth Place
Hillsboro 44, Wichita Sunrise 29
|Mid Continent League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Oakley 38, Smith Center 26
|Third Place
Hill City 66, Plainville 42
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Osborne 21, Natoma 18
|Third Place
Lakeside 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 39
|Pittsburg Tournament
|Seventh Place
North Kansas City, Mo. 74, Atchison 16
|Fifth Place
BV Northwest 56, Winnetonka, Mo. 31
|Third Place
Carl Junction, Mo. 36, Pittsburg 19
|Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 44, Santa Fe Trail 37
|Salina Invitational Tournament
|Seventh Place
Andover 63, Buhler 33
|Third Place
Abilene 50, Goodland 47
|South Central Border League Tournament
|Fifth Place
Udall 42, West Elk 36
|Southeast Cherokee Tournament
|Fifth Place
Erie 45, Jayhawk Linn 28