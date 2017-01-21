Gypsum Valley Road

Gypsum Valley Road, from Rose Hill Road to Coronado Heights Road will be closed starting Monday, January 23rd, for the replacement of the existing deteriorated drainage structures 0.5 mile south of Rose Hill Road with a new rigid frame reinforced concrete box (RFB). No through traffic will be possible during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the sides of the construction zone upon which the property lies. The only times these properties may not be accessible might be during possible critical stages of construction when it is impractical to carry on construction operations and simultaneously allow local traffic. Completion of the construction of the new RFB and reopening of this section of Gypsum Valley Road is anticipated by the middle of March 2017. Of course, completion by this date is dependent on the weather.

Saline County opened bids on December 10, 2015. There were three bidders. Reece Construction, Co. Inc. of Scandia, Kansas submitted the low bid of $206,432.00 and was awarded a contract by the Board of County Commissioners on September 29, 2015. Saline County Road and Bridge Department, Engineering Division, completed all required surveying, hydraulic analysis, bridge geometric design, permitting, and structural design with in-house staff (resulting in cost savings for the taxpayers of Saline County).

Kipp Road

A deteriorated drainage structure within the Kyle Railroad right of way where it crosses Kipp Road collapsed and the railroad has been notified. The location is approximately 0.25 mile south of the Ottawa County line. Through traffic on Kipp Road will no longer be possible until the Kyle Railroad replaces the structure. As a result, Saline County Road and Bridge Department closed Kipp Road at the Ottawa County line on the north side of the track crossing and closed Humbargar Road at its intersection with Jasper Road on the south side of the track crossing.

There are no residences within the closed sections of road. Owners of land between the closure locations will still be permitted to access their properties but only from the side of the track upon which their property lies. Kyle Railroad did not indicate when the drainage structure would be replaced. Inquiries regarding this closure should be directed to Tracy Adkins with the Kyle Railroad.