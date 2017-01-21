The Salina Souperbowl of Hope needs your help. We are asking businesses and churches to help us with our goal of collecting 51,000 cans of soup to be distributed between the Salina Food Bank, Salvation Army, Rescue Mission, Ashby House, and DVACK. We are asking you to collect soup and donations from now until Super Bowl Sunday which is February 5th. $25 will allow us to buy 60 cans of soup. You may bring your donations to the Salina Emergency Food Bank or call 825-4241 for pickup. We thank you in advance for your caring and sharing.