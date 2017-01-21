Helen L. Cook, 76 died January 21, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on October 14, 1940 in Hamburg, IA, the daughter of Samuel and Olive (Baker) Haun.

Survivors:

Husband: Mearl Cook

Son: Dan Cook

Daughter: Penny Crawford

Son: Scott Cook

11 Grandchildren and 6 Great-grandchildren

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center KS

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 5-7PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Leonardville Nursing Homer or Clay Center Leisure Center c/o the funeral home

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Evelyn L. (Ev) Friesen, 101, of Inman, Kansas, passed away at 8:20 p.m, Friday, January 20th, 2017 peacefully, at Pleasant View Home, Kansas.

Evelyn was born in Hillsboro, Kansas on August 13, 1915, a daughter of Elizabeth (Klein) and John L. Loewen.

Evelyn attended and graduated from Hillsboro High School, Hillsboro, Kansas. She attended Sterling College, Sterling, Kansas where she received her teaching certificate.

She was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Inman, Kansas.

Evelyn was an elementary school teacher (1-8) in a one room school house at South Inman Elementary School, Inman, Kansas for 5 years, she was a homemaker, was an Avon lady, sold advertising and wrote for the Inman Review, and worked as a postal worker for the Inman Post Office for 20 years prior to her retirement.

She was a member of the National Society of Decorative Painters, the Inman Senior Citizens, Phidelis Club, Blue Bird Club, Home Demonstration Unit, founding member of the Inman Summer Recreation Program, and was a 4-H leader for many years. She enjoyed painting, flower arranging, and gardening.

Evelyn L. Loewen was united in marriage to L. Walter “Butter” Friesen on June 10, 1939 at Hillsboro, Kansas. He died on January 25, 1991.

She is survived by her daughters, Ann Buzenberg, of Durham, North Carolina and Patricia “Pat” Friesen and her husband Chuck Jasper, of Leawood, Kansas; her sister, Elvina Ediger, of Cameron Park, California; 3 grandchildren, Ben Jasper and his wife Jihyea, of New York, New York, Lynn Godfrin and her husband Peter, of Boston, Massachusetts, and Robbie Buzenberg, of Durham, North Carolina; her 2 great-grandchildren, Alyssa Godfrin and Luke Godfrin; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walter “Butter” Friesen; two sisters, Linda Loewen, and Malinda Frank and her two brothers, Elvie and Wesley Loewen.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the North Inman Cemetery, Inman, Kansas with Pastor Dennis Ureche officiating.

The memorial service will be held at Pleasant View Home Chapel, Inman, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28th, 2017 with Reverend Dennis Ureche officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peters United Church of Christ or Inman Public Library, in memory of Evelyn and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

“The last goodbye is the hardest to say, this is where the cowboy rides away”…Troy LaVern Kumle passed away January 19, 2017 at the age of 41 in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on September 23, 1975 in McPherson, Kansas to Larry and Brenda (Walker) Kumle. Visitation will be at Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home in McPherson, Kansas on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Services will be held at Marquette United Methodist Church on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 10:00am. Interment will take place at Marquette City Cemetery following the service.

Troy attended grade school in Marquette, KS and graduated high school in Cherokee, OK in 1994. He had 2 passions in life…coyote hunting with greyhounds and team roping. Troy was a 4th generation coyote hunter and very proud to carry on this tradition. He absolutely loved his greyhounds and considered them family. Troy was also a very talented team roper. He was the Incentive Winner in the USTRC #6 Kansas Championship in 1998 and won the Northeast Kansas Championship #5 roping in 1999 which qualified him for the USTRC finals the same year. Family meant everything to Troy. If you were honored enough to be his friend, you were honored to be his family.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Brenda Kumle of McPherson, KS; sister Shana and Kent Drury of Vernon, TX; nephew Garrett Munson of Vernon, TX; Grandfather LaVern “Hap” Kumle of Marquette, KS; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandmother Cora Lucille Kumle and maternal Grandfather/Grandmother Archie and Lorraine Walker.

Memorials may be made to the McPherson County Humane Society in memory of Troy and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.