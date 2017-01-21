The Salina Post

Kan. man held on $250K bond in July shooting death

Hall- photo Wyandotte Co.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a shooting death last summer in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that 34-year-old Maurice Wayne Hall was charged Friday in Wyandotte County with one count of first-degree murder. He was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities allege Hall shot and killed Tyrone Wilson on July 25. Court records suggest that Wilson was shot while talking to people outside a building.

Online court records don’t show whether Hall has an attorney.

Hall’s bond is set at $250,000.

