Thursday January 19 High School Basketball Scores

by

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Berean Academy 44, Inman 42

Burlingame 60, Olpe 44

Southern Coffey 63, Madison/Hamilton 22

Basehor Linwood Invitational

Basehor-Linwood 45, Park Hill, Mo. 37

Topeka Hayden 84, Ottawa 80, OT

Bluestem Tournament

Gardner-Edgerton 59, Circle 51

Kapaun Mount Carmel 58, Wichita Campus 44

Wichita Collegiate 69, Great Bend 56

Wichita Trinity 51, El Dorado 46

Burrton Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Goessel 41, Fairfield 35

Little River 55, Pretty Prairie 28

Semifinal

Hutchinson Central Christian 57, Burrton 51

Canton-Galva Tournament

Ell-Saline 68, St. John’s Military 51

Sedgwick 59, Canton-Galva 34

Chanute Tournament

Andover Central 60, Olathe North 52

Emporia 58, Goddard 50

Leavenworth 48, Chanute 30

Shawnee Heights 78, Winfield 66

Chaparral Tournament

Belle Plaine 51, Chaparral 47

Clearwater 63, Kingman 33

Coffeyville Tournament

Bartlesville, Okla. 76, Wichita Defenders 50

Bishop Miege 80, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale, Okla. 55

Sand Springs, Okla. 64, Coffeyville 57

Colby Tournament

Falcon, Colo. 63, Hays 60, OT

Fountain-Fort Carson, Colo. 65, Scott City 57

Dodge City Tournament

Derby 62, Wichita Bishop Carroll 47

Holcomb 59, Newton 40

SM South 47, Junction City 42

Wichita North 59, Dodge City 48

Frontenac Tournament

Frontenac 72, Webb City, Mo. 69, OT

Pacific, Mo. 65, Fort Scott 50

Piedmont, Okla. 63, Wichita Independent 54

Halstead Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Garden Plain 48, Douglass 47

Rose Hill 72, Moundridge 48

Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation

Wichita County 66, Rolla 26

Consolation Semifinal

Johnson-Stanton County 52, Syracuse 42

Sublette 54, Elkhart 35

Hoisington Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Ellinwood 56, Victoria 45

Russell 64, LaCrosse 39

Immaculata Tournament

KC East Christian 65, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 45

McLouth Invitational Tournament
Pool Play

Cair Paravel 74, Riverside 60

Consolation Semifinal

McLouth 70, Riverbend 22

McPherson Invitational Tournament

BV West 62, Wichita Heights 58

Maize 61, Mill Valley 29

Manhattan 53, Hutchinson 35

McPherson 69, SM East 55

Mid Continent League Tournament

Stockton 64, Oakley 48

Consolation Semifinal

Ellis 52, Hill City 49

Trego 59, Smith Center 56

Nemaha Central Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Jackson Heights 35, Hiawatha 28

St. Mary’s 60, Horton 45

Semifinal

Marysville 70, Silver Lake 56

Nemaha Central 49, Falls City, Neb. 40, OT

Pittsburg Tournament

BV Northwest 93, Joplin, Mo. 35

Pittsburg 70, Atchison 59

Pleasanton Tournament

Humboldt 69, Oswego 24

Pleasanton 68, Altoona-Midway 13

Pool Play

Uniontown 46, Heritage Christian 42, OT

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Chapman 56, Royal Valley 35

Wabaunsee 63, Santa Fe Trail 35

Salina Tournament

Abilene 63, Goodland 46

Andover 61, Buhler 55

Salina Central 70, Concordia 22

Salina South 48, Liberal 43

South Central Border League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Argonia 47, Central Burden 42

West Elk 67, South Haven 33

Semifinal

Caldwell 59, Cedar Vale/Dexter 48

Sedan 52, Oxford 38

Spring Hill Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Blue Valley Southwest 52, Veritas Christian 29

KC Sumner 64, Osawatomie 47

Semifinal

Goddard-Eisenhower 77, Spring Hill 62

KC Piper 71, Olathe South 65

St Thomas Aquinas Tournament

Blue Valley 86, Pembroke Hill, Mo. 76

Lawrence Free State 63, Washburn Rural 58

St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Olathe East 70

St. John Tournament

Central Plains 60, Nickerson 37

Ness City 64, Larned 46

Sterling Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Beloit 55, Remington 35

Macksville 79, Wichita West 56

Semifinal

Hugoton 57, Hutchinson Trinity 44

Southeast Saline 64, Sterling 55

Tonganoxie Invitational
Pool Play

Metro Academy 62, Jefferson West 28

Consolation Semifinal

Holton 45, Tonganoxie 39

Topeka Invitational Tournament

Highland Park 57, Wichita East 55

Vashon, Mo. 58, Topeka 44

Wichita South 58, Topeka West 45

Wichita Southeast 69, Lawrence 66

Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation

Axtell 42, BV Randolph 30

Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation

Linn 55, Wetmore 41

Valley Center Tournament

KC Turner 48, Maize South 43

Olathe Northwest 72, Wichita Northwest 61

Topeka Seaman 50, Garden City 39

Valley Center 62, Ulysses 61

Wilson County Classic
Fifth Place

Neodesha 79, Caney Valley 78

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Galena 48, Crest 20

Lawrence Free State 58, Highland Park 50

Louisburg 60, Spring Hill 49

Olathe Northwest 57, St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo. 42

Olpe 58, Burlingame 15

Trego 52, Phillipsburg 37

Waverly 55, Hartford 39

Basehor Linwood Invitational
Semifinal

Holton 48, Park Hill, Mo. 43

Olathe North 61, Blue Valley 59

Coffeyville Tournament

Wichita Life Prep 62, Coffeyville 24

Consolation Semifinal

Northern Heights 46, Lyndon 35

Osage City 51, Central Heights 42

Semifinal

Chase County 39, Mission Valley 33

Council Grove 79, West Franklin 20

Colby Tournament

Pueblo East, Colo. 60, Scott City 50

Frontenac Tournament

Blue Valley Southwest 59, Frontenac 29

Fort Scott 49, Neosho, Mo. 48

Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation

Wichita County 47, Rolla 23

Consolation Semifinal

Southwestern Hts. 39, Johnson-Stanton County 28

Syracuse 47, Lakin 35

Semifinal

Elkhart 44, Sublette 35

Meade 56, Cimarron 46

Hoisington Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Hoisington 38, Ellinwood 32

Minneapolis 41, Victoria 29

Immaculata Tournament

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 59, KC Washington 29

McLouth Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Maranatha Academy 51, Bishop Seabury Academy 39

Veritas Christian 57, Osawatomie 36

Mid Continent League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Ellis 30, Oakley 29

Norton 42, Smith Center 22

Pittsburg Tournament

Pittsburg 46, Atchison 11

Tulsa East Central, Okla. 79, BV Northwest 52

Pleasanton Tournament

Heritage Christian 49, Humboldt 36

Uniontown 39, Altoona-Midway 11

Pool Play

Oswego 39, Pleasanton 35

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Chapman 58, Royal Valley 44

Wabaunsee 59, Santa Fe Trail 27

Salina Invitational Tournament

Abilene 39, Salina South 30

Goodland 60, Concordia 55

Liberal 37, Buhler 22

Salina Central 68, Andover 54

Southeast Cherokee Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Erie 41, Parsons 23

Jayhawk Linn 35, Southeast 26

Semifinal

Baxter Springs 51, Pierce City, Mo. 49, OT

St. Paul 40, Columbus 38

Sterling Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Smoky Valley 44, Southeast Saline 29

Semifinal

Hugoton 64, Beloit 55

Sterling 51, Remington 47

Tonganoxie Invitational
Consolation Semifinal

Bonner Springs 36, Eudora 27

Metro Academy 44, Tonganoxie 26

Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation

BV Randolph 35, Onaga 30

Valley Heights 50, Troy 34

Wilson County Classic
Fifth Place

Fredonia 44, Cherryvale 33

