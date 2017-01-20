Between January 13, 2017 at 12:00PM and January 16, 2017 at 10:42AM, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into MDF Industries, 1012 N. Marymount Road through and overhead garage door.

Stolen items include:

A MillerMatic 252 38 volt MIG Arc welder and MIG gun

A Hypertherm Powermax65 Plasma Cutter with tank

Total loss and damage is estimated to be over $5,100.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.