Leslie Hindman, 66, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Monday, January 16th, 2017.

Leslie was born in Dodge City, Kansas on May 26, 1950, a son of the late Rev. Paul John Hindman and Marion June (Priester).

He was employed as a Customer Service Representative at Asurion in Salina, for 14 years. Leslie enjoyed electronics he always had the latest and greatest electronics in the house.

Leslie and Ruth joined in unity on June 1, 1979. They have been married for 37 years.

He obtained a bachelors degree from Emporia State University in speech and debate.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth; daughter, Anna Hindman, of Salina, Kansas; brother, Rev. J. Edward Hindman, and wife Cindy, of Denison, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.

Leslie is preceded in death by his son, Paul David Hindman and brother, David Todd Hindman.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20th, at Central Baptist Church, Salina, Kansas with Pastor Chad Farber officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church 2026 Starlight Dr. Salina, Kansas 67401.

Willard L. Lambert, 88, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Minneapolis, Kansas. He was born June 8, 1928 to Cabe and Matiel Lambert, of Monticello, MS, and was a retired farmer in the Manchester area and maintainer operator. He was serving in the Air Force when he met his children’s mother, Wilma Botz. He later married Colleen Lambert and June Day. He had lived in Bennington before moving to the nursing home. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kary Lambert, and two sisters, Evelyn Garrett and Marie Travis. He is survived by his children, Cavin Lambert of Hutchinson, Kansas and Jan Whaley, of Amarillo, Texas, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Carolyn Bruce and Joyce Carpenter, both of Mississippi, and many nieces, nephews, and greats. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 at Bennington Bible Church on Saturday, January 21st.

All floral deliveries need to be made directly to the Bennington Bible Church, Bennington.

Eleanor Mae Rindt, 81, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 19th, 2017.

Eleanor was born in Abilene, Kansas on October 17, 1935, daughter of the late Lottie Eleanora (Kauffman) and Walter Daw Lay.

She worked in the Morris County Treasurer Office, Fairmont Creamery in Council Grove, Cashier at Gibson, Montgomery Ward receiving clerk, school bus driver for Salina Transit, and the USD 305 school lunch program. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Salina.

On March 11, 1956, Eleanor married Charles L. Rindt in Wilsey, Kansas.

Survivors include her husband, Charles L. Rindt of the home; two daughters, Beverly K. Rindt, of Salina, Kansas, Janet L. Dowson and husband Eric, of Great Bend, Kansas; three sons, Robert D. Rindt and wife Carla, of Salina, Kansas; Larry C. Rindt and wife Becky, of Salina, Kansas; Brian E. Rindt and wife Debbie, of Auburn, Kansas; sisters, Virginia K. Wigle and husband Earl, of Council Grove, Phyllis J. Anderson and husband Ralph, of Council Grove; brother, Clinton L. Lay and wife Barbara, of Wichita, Kansas. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Eleanor is preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Gilbert and Rolland Lay; and one sister, Laverna Leeson.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 22nd from 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina.

A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Salina, Kansas, at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23rd, with Pastor Dennis Kootz officiating. Burial will follow at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 S. 9th St., Salina, Kansas or to the donor’s choice.

June A. Frybarger, age 56, of Concordia, KS, died Thurs., Jan. 19, 2017 at Cloud County Health Center, Concordia. She was born Sept. 18, 1960 in Concordia, KS to William G. & Dolores A. (Trowbridge) White, Sr.

June graduated from Concordia High School in 1978. She married William Frybarger on July 6, 2012 in Concordia. June enjoyed helping her family & friends and was passionate about helping with Bea’s Kids Bowling. She loved to play bingo.

She is survived by her husband, William, Concordia; brothers; William White, Jr. (Gail), Concordia; Jon White (Shelly), Jamestown; Danny White (Konnie), Salina; sister, Janet Walden (Nate), Nebraska; sister-in-law, Jody White, Camarillo, CA.; nieces, nephews & a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother David White & sister, Cheryl Mauk.

Cremation was selected and Memorial graveside services will be 11:30 am, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017 at Princeville Cemetery, Aurora with Pastor Earl Hale officiating.

Friends may sign the register book from 8 am to 5 pm Wed., Jan. 25, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorials to the June Frybarger Memorial Fund or the O’Connor Animal Shelter in care of the funeral home.

For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

HERINGTON – Harold Herman Sanders, 95, of Leavenworth, departed this life, Wednesday, January 18th, 2017. He was born on August 26th, 1921, in Greenfield, MO, the son of Chester and Gertrude (Baugh) Sanders.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, January 24th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home- Herington Chapel, with Rev. Darrell Geist, officiating. Following the service, there will be a military committal at the Sunset Hill Cemetery. Preceding the service, friends may call at the funeral home from 10:30am until time of services.

Mr. Sanders served in the Army Air Force during World War II. He was employed by the School of Wichita as a custodian retiring after eighteen years.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Anna Davis. He married Alice Gabel, Dec. 19, 1970, and she preceded in death Aug. 9, 1999. He also preceded in death by three brothers Truman, Norman, and James Sanders; two sisters Lorraine Sanders, Roberta Applegate; and his parents.

He is survived by his three daughters Pearl (Pennypacker ) Sanders of Flippin, AR, Stacey Meyer and Delorah Sanders of Leavenworth; a son Cletus Sanders of Liberal; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to American Heart Assn. or the Humane Society; and they may be sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449.

ArVena J. Bruce, 94, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 11:40 a.m., Thursday, January 19, 2017 while in the company of family members, at Loving Care of McPherson.

Vena was born in McPherson, Kansas on June 26, 1922, a daughter of Indyaa Orval (Cripe) and Charles George Andes.

Vena attended elementary schools in Neosho, Missouri and graduated from the North Diamond Country School, rural Galva, Kansas.

She was a member of First Christian Church McPherson, Kansas.

Vena was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She also worked for Dan Baker as a waitress at Bakers Café. When Orland Kemp bought Bakers Café she continued working for Orland.

Vena was a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Post 2715, and the Suits Me Neighborhood Club, both of McPherson, Kansas.

ArVena J. Andes was united in marriage to Leonard LeRoy Bruce on July 4, 1941 at Lyons, Kansas. He died on December 3, 2005.

She is survived by her children, Lonny Bruce and his wife Laura, of McPherson, Kansas, Larry Bruce and his wife Pat, of McPherson, Kansas, Danny Bruce and his wife Colleen, of Galva, Kansas, Tommy Bruce, of Galva, Kansas, Betty DeWild and her husband Virgil, of McPherson, Kansas, and Jerry Bruce and his wife Melissa, of McPherson, Kansas; 18 grandchildren, Lana Smith (Dan), Heidi Mann (Aaron), Heather Gould, Cassie Alumbaugh (Brent), Cayla Bunk (Travis), Jason Bruce (Ann), Corey Bruce (Jennifer), Myron Bruce, Lenny Bruce (Tia), Dustin Koehn (Kimberly), Levi Koehn (Kylie), Aaron Hart (Jennifer), Andrew Bruce (Kathy), Valerie White (Aaron), Kelly Bruce (Cherie), Mackenzie Bruce, Mitchell Bruce, and Jana Bruce; 32 Great- Grandchildren, Kaleb Cash (Hollie), Kyle Cash, and Cody Nolt; Liam Mann, Elena Mann, Emalee Gould, Ethan Gould; Ian Alumbaugh, Kati Alumbaugh; Kennedy Tomasich, Evelyn Bunk, Millie Bunk, Lilly Bruce, Clara Bruce, Jesse Bruce, Cooper Bruce, Maylin Bruce, Carsen Bruce, Kalen Bruce, Tristan Prater, Cody Allen, Heidi Allen, Chase Koehn, Parker Koehn, Ava Koehn, Oliver Koehn, Aria Hart, Dylan Bruce, Emma Bruce, Henry Elmer, River White, Lucille White; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Vena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leonard Bruce, her brothers, George, Carl, Orval, William, and Clare Andes; her sisters, Maud Lundberg, Helen Johnson and Ardith Bougher; and a grandson, Sean Aaron Bruce.

Friends are invited to call on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

The funeral service will be held at First Christian Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, with Pastor Lynn Scott officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church in memory of Vena and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460. McPherson, Kansas 67460.

DATELINE: Guthrie, Oklahoma

NAME: Darlene Ella May Robinson

AGE: 88 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: January 12, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: her residence in Guthrie

DATE OF BIRTH: September 20, 1928

PLACE OF BIRTH: Sterling, Kansas

PARENTS: Paul and Beulah Wallace Long

OCCUPATION: Homemaker

EDUCATION: graduated from Sterling High School

MEMBERSHIPS: Southern Baptist Church, Guthrie

SPOUSE: Virgil A. Robinson

SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: September 22, 1995

SURVIVORS: Sons, Marion Holliday, Edmond, Okla., Paul Holliday Hutchinson;

2 Grandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren; Brother, Jack Long

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents

GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2017 at Alden Valley Cemetery, Alden

OFFICIATING:

BURIAL: Alden Valley Cemetery

William L. “Billy” Koss, the son of Melvin L. Koss and Shirley E. (Miller) Koss was born July 18, 1958 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, NE and passed away on January 18, 2017 at the family farm, rural Hubbell, NE at the age of 58 years, and 6 months.

Billy grew up in the Hubbell community, attending the Hubbell/Chester Schools, graduating from Chester/Hubbell High School and attended community college in Hastings, NE. Following his graduation, he worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for some years. Later he began farming with his Dad and they also operated a Custom Weed Wiping Service that they owned and operated for 29 years. Billy loved his family. He also enjoyed working on, and spinning the wheels of fast cars and trucks. He liked buying selling and trading them too, some even called him Mr. Haney.

He was united in marriage to Julie Burton Turan and to this union was born Mathew Dillon LeRoy Koss. Billy married Jules Earhart and they resided in Reynolds, NE.

Billy was a member of the St. John Lutheran/Zion Lutheran Church and the Hubbell Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Shirley Koss, grandparents: Wesley Koss, Sylvia Koss Reynolds, Herb Reynolds ; Clyde and Lottie Miller and his Mother-in-law, Mary Earhart.

Billy is survived by one son Mathew Koss and his fiancé Caelee Coyle of Hubbell, NE; Three grandchildren: Wesley, Ryan and Bailey; three brothers, Greg (Bobbi) Koss of Madison, NE and their children: Andrew Koss, Jeff Koss and Mike Holdorf; Jody (Heidi) Koss of Chester, NE and their children: Levi, Erin, Taylor, and Zachary; Steve (Joanna) Vanderslice of Bellevue, NE and their children: Selena, Ben, Josh, Valerie, Jacob, and Sam & Sarah; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Zion Lutheran Church, Hubbell, NE with Pastor Christopher Gerdes, officiating.

Cremation will follow the services and family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Friends may call from 1 PM until 8 PM on Friday at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS where the family will greet friends from 6PM until 8 PM on Friday.

Memorials are suggested to family choice and online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary E. Schmidtberger, 82, passed away suddenly, Sunday, January 15, 2017.

She was born in Victoria, Kansas, November 17, 1934. She was one of twelve children born to Pius and Anna (Sander) Leiker. Mary attended school in Victoria, Kansas, where she was a cheerleader and won awards for debate. She told the debate teacher that she would take the class, but didn’t want to take it for credit so she could quit if she didn‘t like it. Mary graduated from Victoria High School in 1952.

After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator at the Victoria Telephone Company until she married Dan Schmidtberger on August 28, 1954. At the beginning of their married life, Dan and Mary farmed and operated a dairy farm south of Victoria. They farmed with Dan’s dad until 1962 when, due to Dan’s ill health, they moved to Hill City. Mary was a homemaker and did ironing for some teachers in her home they built at 404 North Eighth. Upon their arrival in Hill City, Dan and Mary registered at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. The priest told Mary that a second grade religion teacher was needed. Mary volunteered immediately. She continued teaching second grade religion and first communion instruction for the next 20 years. During that time, Mary also started decorating the church along with Arvilla Juenemann, continuing with Jeanie Heiman when Arvilla moved. After Jeanie’s departure, decorating the church became group project with Mary leading the helm and Cheryl Roberts serving as her right-hand woman. She continued this ministry until her death. The Christmas decorations at the church were always beautiful and never exactly the same from year to year.

In 1969, Dan and Mary bought the local automotive parts store, Hill City Automotive, where she was first- in-command serving as secretary/treasurer. They retired and sold the store in 1998 to Keith and Carol Underhill.

Upon their retirement, Dan and Mary bought a motor home and enjoyed traveling with Errol and Cindy Conn. They went south for many winters to Harlingen, Texas, where they made many new friends. The motor home was sold this past year.

She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Hill City, Kansas and the Altar Society.

Survivors include her husband, Hill City; two daughters: Jeanne Lubbers and husband, John, Theodosia, Missouri; Judy Mitchell, Hays; two sons: DJ Schmidtberger and wife, Nicole, Tuscumbia, Alabama, and James, Russell, Kansas; two sisters: Acquina Rajewski and husband, Howard, Vincent, and Theresa Haselhorst, Hays; brother-in-law, George Gatschet, Hays; three sisters-in-law, Ada Leiker, Great Bend, Janice Leiker, Ellis, and Ann Leiker, Hays; four grandchildren, John Lubbers, Jr. (Sheri), Theodosia, Missouri, Joni Train (Shannon), Galva, Kellie Lee (Brian), Hays, Lacy Seib (Dustin), Blue Springs, Missouri; and nine great-grandchildren, Alex Lubbers, Christopher Lubbers, Blake Train, Lorelei Train, Caden Seib, Braylin Seib, Kailey Seib, Keira Lee and Colin Lee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers: Gilbert, Robert, Elmer, Neon, and Laurian Leiker; and four sisters, Luella Dreiling, Armella Wasinger-Thompson, Rosaline Wiesner and Ethel Gatschet. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hill City; burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria.