MARQUETTE — John R. Morris, 81, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. He was born Aug. 5, 1935, to Clair and Florence Morris in Hutchinson. On June 5, 1960, he married Caroll Smith in Salina.

John was a radio farm broadcaster for KSAL in Salina and KVGB in Great Bend. He also worked in construction as a project manager.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Caroll, of the home; son, John R. Morris Jr., of Denver; daughter, Lynn Lapka, of Minneapolis; and sister, Marilyn Sylvia, of New Bedford, Mass.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will not be any services at this time. John’s wishes were to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tammy Walker Cancer Center or the American Heart Association, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

HERINGTON – Paul Emil Mueller, 71, of Herington, died Wednesday, January 18th, 2017, at his home in Herington. He was born on August 25th, 1945, at Newton, Kansas, the son of Gerhard G. and Ruth (Utech) Mueller.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, January 23rd, 2017, at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Herington, with Rev. Alan Stahlecker, officiating. Graveside services will be at 1:30 PM, Monday, at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery of Ft. Riley at Manhattan. Preceding the services, there will be a visitation 9:30 AM, Monday, at the church.

He was baptized and confirmed at the St. John Lutheran Church in Tampa, Kansas, and was currently a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He graduated from Tampa High School with the class of 1963. He served in the U. S. Army, Vietnam as SP5. He cared for his mother until 1975. He worked for Cardie’s Oil retiring in 2005. He liked his home neatly stacked and kept his things organized. Besides the company of his family, he had three pups that adored him. He enjoyed watching the classic western television movies and programs.

He is preceded in death by a brother Norman Mueller in 2015, a sister Lenora Becker Mueller, and his parents.

He married Jacqueline F. Irving, May 16, 1997, at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Herington. She survives of the home in Herington. He is also survived by two sons Trevor and Lawson Mueller of the home; a daughter Pam Findlay-Jacobo of Salina, KS; a brother Earl Mueller and his wife Eloise of Newton; and sister-in-law Vivian Mueller.

Memorials may be given to Herington VFW Home Fund; and sent to Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

LINCOLNVILLE – Stephen A. Klenda, age 59, passed away January 18, 2017, at the St. Luke Hospital Emergency Room in Marion, Kansas. He was born April 15, 1957, in Lincolnville, Kansas, the son of Leonard and Theresa (Polok) Klenda. He was a graduate of Centre High School with the class of 1975. On July 10, 1982, he was united in marriage to Tamera K. Swarts. He farmed, was a welder and worked at the Co-Op. He was preceded in death by his father Leonard Klenda, and siblings, Isabel Klenda and Timothy Klenda. He is survived by his wife Tamera Klenda of Lincolnville; his mother Theresa Klenda of Lincolnville; his children: Stephanie Byer (Chris) of Hays, Russell Klenda (fiancée Allison Teeter) of Wamego, and Brandon Klenda of Lincolnville; siblings: Dennis (Terry) of Pilsen, Val (Julie) of Lincolnville, Vincent (Pat) of Salina, Monica Leihy (Tom) of Hillsboro, and Francie Mueller (Donald) of Tampa; and 6 grandchildren: Lyndsie, Reghan, Ryleigh and Casen Byer, Preston and Alexis Klenda. All services will be held at Holy Family Parish, St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, in Pilsen. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., on Sunday evening. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2017. Interment will be in the Pilsen Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Fr. Kapaun Fund, in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

MARION – Lila E. Ensey, age 92, passed away January 18, 2017, at St. Luke Living Center of Marion. She was born February 13, 1924, at Rosehill, Kansas, the daughter of Jonathan and Edith (Putney) Lindley. On September 12, 1944, she was united in marriage to Thomas “T C” Ensey. She worked many years with her husband’s medical practice. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Milton Lindley, Harold Lindley, and Francis Lindley. She is survived by her husband Dr. T C Ensey of Marion; her sons: Lowell Ensey and wife Leila of Bel Aire, Larry Ensey and wife Melanie of Marion, and Dean Ensey and wife Joanne of Edinboro, Pennsylvania; 8 grandchildren: Matthew Ensey, Jeremy Ensey, Jeff Ensey, Jared Ensey, Joel Ensey, Kristen Atkins, Kendra Butler, and Nathan Ensey; and 21 great-grandchildren. The Visitation with family will be held from 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2017, at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion. The interment will follow in the Marion Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for the St. Luke Foundation in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Norma Jeanne Stroh was born December 22, 1928 in Beloit, KS to Carl and Viola Nye. Upon the death of her mother at just 2 weeks of age she was adopted and raised by her grandparents James S. and Ava C. Gholson. She departed this life on Wednesday, January 18th 2017 at Via-Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Ks. Norma had just recently celebrated turning 84 years of age. Norma in her childhood years attended Plum Creek Elementary country school and graduated from Beloit High School in 1951. June 1st, 1955 Norma was united in marriage to Alfred (Al) Nelson Stroh of Cawker City at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Beloit. Two sons David Alan and Lindsay Joe, were born into this union. Norma was very talented, outgoing and organized. After marrying Al, they lived on a farm south of Cawker City. Norma worked as a secretary at Waconda Motors. The construction of Lake Waconda in 1965 forced them to relocate to Downs where they raised the boys. She worked for the Downs News & Times, Bohm Grain, and Cushing Insurance at the Downs National Bank where she retired from in 1990. They moved to Beloit in 2002, then to Wichita in 2008 to be closer to their sons. Norma and Al made friends easily and were very active. They enjoyed time spent with friends and were very involved with church activities. Norma enjoyed baking, camping, and playing cards or marbles with friends. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother for her sons and active with the PTA and Alter Society and in later years. She enjoyed volunteering on different committees at the Senior Center in Cawker City. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Al, her parents, brother Ora Gholson, and sisters Doris Helmbrect and Ruby File. Left to mourn her passing and celebrate her life are David Stroh and wife Sherry of Goddard, Ks; Lindsay Stroh and wife Debbie of Wichita. Five Grandchildren; Krysten Stroh, Andrew Stroh, Matthew Stroh, Rochelle Stroh and Amanda Stroh, one great grandchild Brantley Stroh and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Monday, January 23 at the McDonald Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2-7 PM & a rosary service will be held at 7 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or Cawker City Senior Center.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Richard Lee Kalivoda, son of William F. Kalivoda and Lillian L. (Rundus) Kalivoda was born November 9, 1935 at rural Cuba, Kansas and passed away on January 17, 2017 at Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, Kansas at the age of 81 years, 2 months and 7 days.

Richard graduated from Cuba High School in 1953.

He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Ryan and to this union four children were born, Debra, Michael, Paula, Lynet.

He is a member of St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Cuba, KS., Knights of Columbus, Cattlemen’s Association and served in the National Guard Reserve and was called to active duty during the Cuban missile crisis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian Kalivoda, wife, Mary Jo Kalivoda, one daughter, Debra Kartaltepe.

He is survived by one son, Michael Kalivoda of Kansas City, KS, two daughters, Paula (Kelly) Allred of Rogers, AR, Lynet (Dan) Baumchen of Kansas City, MO, five grandchildren, Joshua (Timarie) Allred, Levent Kartaltepe, Nathan (Alexandra) Allred, Kurt Kartaltepe, Dakota Kalivoda, one great granddaughter, Olivia Allred, one sister, Ines Dejmal of rural Munden, KS., nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Ten Thirty AM, Saturday, January 21, 2017, St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Cuba, KS, conducted by, Father David Metz.

Vigil/Rosary service will be held 7:00 PM, Friday, Jan 20, at Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, KS.

Interment will be in St. Isidore’s Catholic Cemetery, Cuba, KS.

Memorials may be given to St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Cuba, KS.

Friends may call on Friday, Jan 20, from 9 AM to 8:30 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-Surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Benjamin “Ben” Decker Mosier, 96, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care. Ben was born in Hoxie, November 5, 1920 the oldest of a family of eleven children born to Decker and Lela (Mowry) Mosier. He was named after his grandfather, Benjamin Cheever Decker. Prior to the birth of his sister, Lila Marie, his parents and Ben moved to the farm owned by Grandpa Decker located on the South Solomon River about seven miles southwest of Hoxie nowcalled the Sheephead Ranch.

Ben attended the “Mosier” school located near his grandparents’ home about six miles east of his parents’ home. Because of the distance he spent his first year of school living with his Grandpa and Grandma Mosier. For the next seven years, he went to St. Paul’s District #42 country school. He received his St Paul’s diploma on May 18, 1935. He then attended the Sheridan Community High School in Hoxie and graduated in the spring of 1939.

That fall, Ben enrolled at Fort Hays State College in Hays, Kansas with a goal of receiving a degree in Biology. His college attendance was disrupted with the United States entered World War II. He and a classmate hitchhiked to Fort Riley in September, 1942, to enlist in the army. He reported for duty at Fort Riley in March, 1943. Shortly after, he was detailed to Fort Campbell in Kentucky and assigned to an armored tank division as a tank driver. He was later transferred to a military base in Maryland for advanced training. On completion of his training he was sent to Europe for active duty. He saw action in Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France and Germany. His last action was in the battle of Frankfort. His unit, the 20th Tank Battalion, was on the Audobon headed toward Berlin when Germany surrendered. When he was honorably discharged in February 1946, Ben was a Technician Fifth Grade (Corporal). He was on active duty in Europe for approximately six months.

After the war, Ben returned to his interrupted college life. He received his Bachelor’s degree in May, 1946, and his Master’s degree in August, 1947. Following graduation he accepted a position with the Soil Conservation Service in Hamilton County, Kansas. A short time later, he decided to continue his education to earn a PhD in Geology at the University of Oklahoma. Just prior to beginning classes, his mother called and said they needed his help to carry on the family farming operation.

He lived with his parents on the family farm until the sudden death of his father in 1989. At this time he purchased a house on Maple Street in Hoxie. He lived in town with his mother until her death in 1999 and continued to live in his house until he sold the property in 2016 and moved to an apartment in Sheridan Estates in Hoxie. Ben was a 50 year member of Masons, a lifetime collector, and spent considerable time on a hobby of making canes from wood from various tree species growing on the farm.

Ben is survived by his sister, Louise Simcox of Salina, KS; five brothers, Frank Mosier and wife Joan of Manhattan, KS, Dr. Richard H. Mosier and wife Mary of Claremore, OK, Dr. Larry Mosier and wife Joann of Sargent, NE, Dr. Steve Mosier and wife Linda of Hays, KS, and Dr. Stan Mosier and wife Kathleen of Wichita, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parent, Decker and Lela Mosier; sister, Lila Marie Fansher; brothers, Dr. Jacob Mosier, Dr. Ross Mosier, and Dr. Donald Mosier.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 2:00 P.M. at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie, KS with interment to follow the service in Hoxie City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, January 20, 2017, from 1:00 PM to 7:00PM and Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 11:00 PM until service time. In lieu of flower, the family request memorials to the Donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.