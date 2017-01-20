POLK COUNTY – A Kansas man died and another was injured in an accident just after 4 a.m. on Thursday in Polk County Iowa.

Polk County Sheriff’s Department reported a United Taxi Cab driven by Mohamed Diriy, 29, was eastbound on NE 58th Avenue and NE 22nth Street south of Ankeny.

The vehicle left the road at a T-intersection and entered a ravine.

A passenger Shawn Koltiska, 29, August, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger Brian Foster, 48, Garden Plain, was hospitalized.

Deputies arrested Diriye and he was charged with 2nd offense OWI, Homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury in connection with the crash, according to the sheriff’s department.