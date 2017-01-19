|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
|Boys Basketball
Osborne 57, Wilson 35
|Basehor Linwood Invitational
Park Hill, Mo. 69, KC Schlagle 48
|Chaparral Tournament
Arkansas City 71, Mulvane 43
Conway Springs 60, Wellington 57
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
Lakin 72, Johnson-Stanton County 55
Meade 49, Sublette 47
Southwestern Hts. 73, Elkhart 47
|Northern Plains League Tournament
Pike Valley 32, Rock Hills 19
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 59, Lakeside 30
|Consolation
Tescott 37, Lincoln 24
Thunder Ridge 34, Natoma 31
|Pittsburg Tournament
Pittsburg 53, Carl Junction, Mo. 39
|Sterling Tournament
Southeast Saline 67, Remington 49
Sterling 68, Beloit 55
|Consolation Semifinal
Smoky Valley 48, Lyons 40
|Twin Valley League Tournament
Doniphan West 66, Valley Heights 48
Hanover 71, Clifton-Clyde 49
Onaga 50, Washington County 49
Troy 69, Centralia 43
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|Basehor Linwood Invitational
|Consolation Semifinal
Benton, Mo. 33, Basehor-Linwood 26
Topeka Hayden 59, Ottawa 57
|Blue Valley North Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 43, BV West 31
St. James Academy 43, SM West 40
|Semifinal
BV North 54, Staley, Mo. 48
Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 56, Olathe East 49
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
Elkhart 39, Johnson-Stanton County 15
Meade 58, Lakin 37
Sublette 50, Southwestern Hts. 33
|Northern Plains League Tournament
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Lincoln 33
Lakeside 50, Wilson 34
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 43, Natoma 29
Thunder Ridge 64, Osborne 30
|Consolation
Pike Valley 32, Rock Hills 19
Sylvan-Lucas 43, Chase 32
|South Central Border League Tournament
|First Round
Argonia 49, West Elk 32
|South Central Border League Tournament
|First Round
Caldwell 40, Udall 33
|South Central Border League Tournament
|First Round
Flinthills 69, Cedar Vale/Dexter 44
|Sterling Tournament
Remington 52, Smoky Valley 32
Sterling 42, Southeast Saline 30
|Consolation Semifinal
Hutchinson Trinity 41, Lyons 37
|Twin Valley League Tournament
Centralia 69, Doniphan West 42
Hanover 39, Clifton-Clyde 23
Washington County 62, Frankfort 52
Wetmore 38, Linn 31