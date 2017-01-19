The Salina Post

Wednesday January 18 High School Basketball Scores

Wednesday’s Scores 

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Boys Basketball

Osborne 57, Wilson 35

Basehor Linwood Invitational

Park Hill, Mo. 69, KC Schlagle 48

Chaparral Tournament

Arkansas City 71, Mulvane 43

Conway Springs 60, Wellington 57

Hi-Plains League Tournament

Lakin 72, Johnson-Stanton County 55

Meade 49, Sublette 47

Southwestern Hts. 73, Elkhart 47

Northern Plains League Tournament

Pike Valley 32, Rock Hills 19

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 59, Lakeside 30

Consolation

Tescott 37, Lincoln 24

Thunder Ridge 34, Natoma 31

Pittsburg Tournament

Pittsburg 53, Carl Junction, Mo. 39

Sterling Tournament

Southeast Saline 67, Remington 49

Sterling 68, Beloit 55

Consolation Semifinal

Smoky Valley 48, Lyons 40

Twin Valley League Tournament

Doniphan West 66, Valley Heights 48

Hanover 71, Clifton-Clyde 49

Onaga 50, Washington County 49

Troy 69, Centralia 43

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Basehor Linwood Invitational
Consolation Semifinal

Benton, Mo. 33, Basehor-Linwood 26

Topeka Hayden 59, Ottawa 57

Blue Valley North Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 43, BV West 31

St. James Academy 43, SM West 40

Semifinal

BV North 54, Staley, Mo. 48

Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 56, Olathe East 49

Hi-Plains League Tournament

Elkhart 39, Johnson-Stanton County 15

Meade 58, Lakin 37

Sublette 50, Southwestern Hts. 33

Northern Plains League Tournament

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Lincoln 33

Lakeside 50, Wilson 34

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 43, Natoma 29

Thunder Ridge 64, Osborne 30

Consolation

Pike Valley 32, Rock Hills 19

Sylvan-Lucas 43, Chase 32

South Central Border League Tournament
First Round

Argonia 49, West Elk 32

South Central Border League Tournament
First Round

Caldwell 40, Udall 33

South Central Border League Tournament
First Round

Flinthills 69, Cedar Vale/Dexter 44

Sterling Tournament

Remington 52, Smoky Valley 32

Sterling 42, Southeast Saline 30

Consolation Semifinal

Hutchinson Trinity 41, Lyons 37

Twin Valley League Tournament

Centralia 69, Doniphan West 42

Hanover 39, Clifton-Clyde 23

Washington County 62, Frankfort 52

Wetmore 38, Linn 31

