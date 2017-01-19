Salina Police arrest a man and woman early Thursday morning for stealing a car in Smolan in early December.

39-year-old Jessie Dumars, and 30-year-old Roberta Blanks were booked into jail on requested charges of felony theft and obstruction after an officer discovered the 2005 Mazda reported stolen on December 7th in the parking lot near a room of the Traveler’s Lodge 245 S. Broadway around 3a.m. Thursday. Dumars and Blanks had been part of a group of people standing around the car, and then went into a room when the officer drove into the parking lot.

The car is owned by 38-year-old Jaime Hulsey.