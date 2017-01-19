Orthopaedic Sports Health Clinic of Salina is excited to launch their new service of Physical Therapy.

The clinic’s physical therapy location will open February 1, 2017, at 1945 S. Ohio Suites B1, B2 in the Parkwood Plaza. OSHC – PT is excited to continue their quality of care throughout the city of Salina.

The new PT service line will be merging with Lifetime Sports and Physical Therapy which includes Nate Lee and Stacia Brenneman. OSHC-PT is graciously honored and humbled to have Steve Sjogren and Gregg Root join our new service line of therapists.

The four therapists experience ranges from 10 years to 40 years of service. The team of therapists feels the newly added service will add additional value to both current and new patients with even more confidence in our abilities.

Practice Administrator, Kallie Burgardt states. “Our therapists will offer premier care to every patient that walks through our doors. My team is passionate to help return patients back to their normal, everyday life.”

Additionally, Orthopaedic Sports Health Clinic of Salina – Physical Therapy will provide:

● Personalized treatment plans, developed in partnership with patients, provide rehabilitation for

different issues including sport, work or auto injuries, muscle strains and sprains or joint

replacement therapy to name a few.

● Convenient hours include early mornings and evenings.

● Prompt scheduling of each initial evaluation within 24-48 hours of the patient’s phone call.

● Ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans, and prescribed home exercise

programs.

● Clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician, and patient regarding progress.

Orthopaedic Sports Health Clinic of Salina – Physical Therapy 1945 S. Ohio, Suites B1, B2

Phone: (785) 823-2215 www.salinaortho.com

Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to Salina and surrounding communities, employers and athletes. OSHC-PT is committed to our patients, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care we strive and are dedicated to continuous improvement.