Edra V. Cruce, 104, of Salina, passed away Jan. 9, 2017. She was born in Osborne County, Oct. 6, 1912 to Ephriam and Gertrude Langley. She was the youngest of 8 children; sisters, Ethel, Lydia, Minnie, Nellie, Beulah, and brothers, August and Otis.

In 1935 Edra married Wilbur (Shorty) Bivins. They had one daughter, Valeta. Shorty passed away in 1959. In 1961 Edra married William Boyd Cruce. Boyd died in 1968.

Edra was a homemaker who enjoyed time with friends, family, her flower garden and baking her delicious peanut butter and butterscotch pies.

Edra lived at the Presbyterian Manor, Salina, the last few years. The family wishes to “Thank” all of those who provided love and care to her including Hospice.

Edra was a special lady who was loved, will be missed and forever in our hearts.

She is survived by: her daughter, Valeta Bivins of Hayward, Calif.; stepdaughters, Carolyn Kohlmeier and Patricia Brown (Erwin) of Salina, and Virginia Peterson (Pete) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. One step-son, Jack Cruce, preceded her in death.

Visitation will be 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, where family will receive friends.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 21, at Luray Cemetery, Luray.

Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Manor in care of Ryan Mortuary in lieu of flowers.

Glenda M. Stein, loving mother, grandmother, and aunt, went to meet her Lord Jesus Christ on January 13, 2017. Family was always an important aspect of her life, and her grandchildren brought her much joy. Smiles covered her face as she received the blessing of eight great grandchildren as well. Throughout her long life, she showed her generous heart as a homemaker and a volunteer at both the Salina Emergency Food Bank and St. John’s Hospital, Salina, KS.

Glenda married the love of her life, Thomas Wm. (Bill) Stein on July 10, 1949. Together, they raised their three children in Gypsum, KS. Though she always considered Kansas home, Glenda moved to Omaha, NE in 2005, where her daughter, son-in-law and three of her grandsons lived.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wm (Bill) Stein, her parents, John W. Sprout and Ella Sprout, her two sisters, Geneva Roark and Viola Sprout, and her three brothers Kenneth Sprout, Orman Sprout, and Earl Sprout, one grandchild, three nephews, and one niece.

Surviving her are her sons Steve Stein (wife Joleen) of Gypsum, KS, Greg Stein (wife Kimberly) of Kirkland, WA, and her daughter Suzette Perry (husband Jay) of Omaha, NE, seven grandchildren, Melynda McCabe (Chris), Thomas Stein (Elane), J.T. Perry (Tacheny), Stephen G. Perry (Jen), Michael Perry, Madeline Carol Stein, and Dylan Stein, and 8 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made in the name of either the Salina Emergency Food Bank, Salina, KS, the Josie Harper Hospice House of Omaha, NE, or the Evangelical Covenant Church of Lindsborg, KS.

A visitation by the family will be received from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina.

Celebration of Glenda’s Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 104 S. Washington, Lindsborg, Kan., after a short family burial service at the Gypsum Valley Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her name to Salina Emergency Food Bank, Salina, Josie Harper Hospice House of Omaha, or Evangelical Covenant Church of Lindsborg.

Karen C. Ribordy, 75 of Enterprise, formerly of Solomon passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. She was born October 10, 1941 in Minneapolis, Kansas, the daughter of Lloyd and Velma (Stanley) Liby. On September 3, 1971 she was united in marriage to Manuel “Shorty” Ribordy in Salina, Kansas. Karen was a homemaker. Karen is survived by her husband Manuel “Shorty” of the home. One son: Randall E. Fowler and wife Verna. Two daughters: Connie Janzen and husband Mark, and Stephanie Hosie. Grandchildren: Melissa Fowler, Tamra Willis and husband Brian. Alisha Racey, Dalton James Hosie and Maranda Hosie. Great-Grandchildren: Shane Jr. Carpenter, Arista Caprenter, Zoe Willis, Zaylee Willis. Two step-sons; Roger Ribordy and wife Cheryl and Samuel Ribordy and wife Kim. Step-Grandchildren: Jo Lynne, Steven, Autumn and Aaron Ribordy and one sister-in-law, Janice Charbonneau. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Samantha Jo Hosie.

Funeral Services for Karen will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, January 20, 2017 at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon with Father John Wolesky as Celebrant. Inurnment will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, January 23, 2017 at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Solomon. A parish rosary will be recited at 5:30 P.M., Thursday evening at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. The family will receive friends following. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480.

FURLEY – Edna E. (Greep) Miller, age 102, passed away January 16, 2017, at Asbury Park surrounded by her family. She was born November 28, 1914, to Edwin and Zella (Corman) Greep at Whitewater, Kansas. She was a farmwife. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 71 years, Wayne Miller. She is lovingly survived by a son, Edbert Miller and wife Jan of Berryton; a daughter, Deloris Ewing and husband Dick of Furley; 4 grandchildren: Susan Dyer and husband Kevin of Greeley, CO; Debra Creekmore and husband Brian of Furley; Rick Miller and wife Tammy of Wakarusa; and Kimberly Neiswender and husband Mike of Benton; and 5 great-grandchildren: Robert Dyer, Abigail Miller, Amanda Miller, Braedon Miller, and Makenzie Creekmore. Visitation with family will be held from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Lamb Funeral Home, Whitewater. The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Furley United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Green Valley Cemetery of Furley. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Furley United Methodist Church Building Fund in care of Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S Main, Whitewater, KS, 67154. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

Marie Rock Macy died January 16, 2017 at The Renaissance in Ponca City, OK at the age of 94. She was born in Salina, KS on August 25, 1922, the daughter of Clinton A. Rock and Effie (Brown) Rock.

Being the daughter of a pastor, she lived in many locations during her education years, including KS, OK, NE, MO, and TX. She graduated from Bresee High School in Hutchinson, KS in 1939. She attended a year of college at Miltonvale Wesleyan College in Miltonvale, KS.

Marie married Keith Macy on December 26, 1941 in Dorrance, KS. The wedding was performed by Keith’s uncle, Rev. F.C. Hill and Marie’s father Rev. Clinton A. Rock.

She was a farm wife all her married life supporting her husband in the farming operations. She assisted with the dairy operation by feeding calves and washing the milking equipment. Also, she would drive the tractor with the baler and do other cultivation work. She was a wonderful seamstress; making quilts, clothes for her children and grand-children, and rag dolls for grand-children and great grand-children. She was a member of the Wesleyan Church and several women’s organizations. Marie was an avid reader and liked to do crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, table games, and other word puzzles. They farmed near Longford, KS, Wakefield, KS, and Oakhill, KS. They were involved in farming operations for over 60 years.

She committed her life to the Lord at an early age and was involved her home wherever she lived. She was a teacher, singer, and was available to serve in any capacity necessary.

In 2006, Keith and Marie moved into assisted living in Clay Center, KS in 2006. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, two brothers, and son-in-law, Glen Hostetler.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Naomi (Don) Chisam, Chelsea, OK; son, Ed (Charlotte) Macy, Ponca City, OK; daughter, Margaret (Stephen) Frusher, Rapid City, SD, and a sister-in-law LoRee Allison, Minneapolis, KS. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Wesleyan Church in Clay Center, KS.

Burial will be at the Wesleyan #7 Cemetery, Clay County, KS

Visitation will be held at 5-8 PM, Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to The Wesleyan Church or Wesleyan Missions.

Kent C. Johnson age 66 of Abilene, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina.

He was born November 9, 1950 in Abilene the son of Alvin and Dorothy (Miller) Johnson. Kent graduated from Abilene High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas.

Kent has been an Abilene resident his whole life and was the owner of Earthwoods in Abilene making cabinets and furniture. He was a member of the Community Bible Church and enjoyed camping, hiking, and wan avid KU Basketball fan.

On October 19, 1950 Kent married Roberta Landers in Abilene. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his daughters Rachel Johnson of Denver, Colorado, Marissa Johnson-Steerman and her husband Travis of Abilene, son Seth Johnson of Abilene, step sons Kevin Landers and his wife Shawna of Abilene, Kasey Landers and his wife Diane of Abilene, sister Sherry Hinkle and her husband Jim of Wray, Colorado, and granddaughters Hadley Schiebout of Denver, Margot Steerman of Abilene, seven step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren and nieces and nephews all of whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kent’s final request is that he be cremated and the family has a private service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Bible Church or to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.

DATELINE: Guthrie, Oklahoma

NAME: Darlene Ella May Robinson

AGE: 88 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: January 12, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: her residence in Guthrie

DATE OF BIRTH: September 20, 1928

PLACE OF BIRTH: Sterling, Kansas

PARENTS: Paul and Beulah Wallace Long

OCCUPATION: Homemaker

EDUCATION: graduated from Sterling High School

MEMBERSHIPS: Southern Baptist Church, Guthrie

SPOUSE: Virgil A. Robinson

SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: September 22, 1995

SURVIVORS: Sons, Marion Holliday, Edmond, Okla., Paul Holliday Hutchinson;

2 Grandchildren; Brother, Jack Long

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents

GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2017 at Alden Valley Cemetery, Alden

OFFICIATING:

BURIAL: Alden Valley Cemetery

Doris Jean (Bowman) Weeks, 93, of Russell, Kansas,

passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell.

Doris was born January 29, 1923 on the family farm in Stafford County, Kansas, the daughter of Isom and Lurline (Newton) Bowman. She grew up in Stafford and graduated from Stafford High School.

Doris was united in marriage to Thomas Harrison Weeks on June 14, 1942 in Russell. Shortly after their marriage Thomas was called to duty during WWII, so Doris lived with her family in Stafford. After the war, they made their home in Russell. This union was blessed with three daughters; Carol, Pam and Colleen. Thomas preceded her in death on May 12, 2002.

Doris was a devoted wife and homemaker for her daughters. She enjoyed China painting, playing Bridge with friends, doing jigsaw puzzles, needlepoint and embroidering.

Surviving family include her three daughters, Carol J. Scheck (Alan) of Hays, Kansas, Pamela K. Ptacek (Craig) of Russell, Kansas and Colleen P. McCreevy (Michael) of Denver, Colorado; brother, Ben Hargett of Durango, Colorado; six grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, two sisters and granddaughter Cherie Lyn Scheck.

Celebration of Doris’ Life will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, January 20, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell with Pastor Michael Eurit officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Plains Cemetery in rural Russell County. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial has been established with Susanne G. Koman Breast Cancer Awareness. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.