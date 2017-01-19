The Salina Post

KU Vice Chancellor preferred presidential candidate at WKU

Dr. Caboni-courtesy photo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky University’s Board of Regents has targeted an official from the University of Kansas to become the university’s next president.

The board said in a statement Wednesday that University of Kansas Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Timothy Caboni is its “preferred candidate” for the job.

Caboni, a Western Kentucky alumnus, has been invited to visit campus on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 to attend campus forums. The board will consider extending a formal offer to Caboni at its quarterly meeting on Jan. 27.

Caboni acts as the official spokesman for the University of Kansas and is also a professor of educational leadership and policy in the university’s School of Education.

The New Orleans native holds a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University in higher education leadership and policy.

