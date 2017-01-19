The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest, and more arrest are anticipated in the January 10th burglary of Mid Kansas Underground, 1345 W. Old Highway 40.

Lt. Michael Ascher said 24-year-old Clayton Koochel of Salina was arrested Monday at a northeast Wichita home. Authorities had received a tip that Koochel was in Wichita trying to sell the tools.

Ascher said a Ditch Witch cable locator and some tools were recovered.

Two pickups taken in the burglary were recovered last week near Smolan.