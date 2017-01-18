A woman has a run in with police Tuesday morning…literally.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said 39-year-old Candilyn Riggle was driving eastbound on North Street about 10:25a.m. , when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of North and Santa Fe striking the rear quarter section on the passenger side of a 2015 Ford Explorer patrol unit driven by officer Sabrina Voorhees.

A passenger in the patrol car, Officer Randy Constantino complained of a slight neck pain, but declined medical treatment.

The patrol unit, and 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Riggle were disabled, and had to be towed.

Riggle was cited for failure to yield.