Ashland 46, South Central 36
Burlingame 75, Madison/Hamilton 24
Hartford 46, Olpe 40
Inman 48, Little River 34
Lebo 58, Southern Coffey 50
Newton 39, McPherson 37
South Gray 55, Minneola 28
Triplains-Brewster 56, Weskan 45
|Baldwin Tournament
Augusta 64, Anderson County 46
Bonner Springs 63, KC Bishop Ward 20
|Basehor Linwood Invitational
Ottawa 72, SM North 44
|Burlington Tournament
Independence 66, Burlington 54
Iola 54, Labette County 52
Rock Creek 64, Paola 32
Sabetha 41, Prairie View 32
|Burrton Invitational Tournament
Burrton 66, Fairfield 36
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Goessel 34
|Canton-Galva Tournament
Elyria Christian 61, Marion 58
Wichita Classical 41, Canton-Galva 33
Wichita Home School 49, St. John’s Military 29
|Cherokee Southeast Tournament
Erie 49, Parsons 47
Pierce City, Mo. 58, Columbus 40
Southeast 56, Jayhawk Linn 54
|Cunningham Tournament
Attica 63, Stafford 28
Medicine Lodge 74, Norwich 66
Pratt Skyline 80, Cunningham 33
South Barber 65, Kinsley 30
|Flint Hills Tournament
Chase County 47, Lyndon 44
Council Grove 66, Central Heights 24
Mission Valley 71, West Franklin 52
Osage City 69, Northern Heights 54
|Halstead Tournament
Andale 46, Rose Hill 41
Halstead 40, Moundridge 37
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
Cimarron 50, Syracuse 35
|Play-In
Lakin 63, Wichita County 42
|Hillsboro Tournament
Bennington 76, Wichita Life Prep 59
Hesston 68, Riley County 27
Hillsboro 63, Clay Center 36
Republic County 55, Wichita Sunrise 52
|Hoisington Tournament
Ellsworth 78, Russell 68
Minneapolis 54, LaCrosse 34
Otis-Bison 46, Victoria 32
|McLouth Invitational Tournament
Maranatha Academy 61, McLouth 50
|Pool Play
Bishop Seabury Academy 102, Riverside 45
|Mid Continent League Tournament
Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Hill City 53
Norton 66, Smith Center 39
Phillipsburg 57, Ellis 56
Plainville 54, Trego 48
|Nemaha Central Tournament
Falls City, Neb. 67, Horton 40
Marysville 67, Hiawatha 38
Nemaha Central 48, St. Mary’s 46
Silver Lake 48, Jackson Heights 45
|Northwest Kansas League Tournament
Hoxie 59, Oberlin-Decatur 31
Quinter 37, Dighton 35
St. Francis 74, Greeley County 29
Wallace County 68, Rawlins County 62
|Oskaloosa Tournament
Cornerstone Family 76, Valley Falls 73
Jefferson North 62, Atchison County 44
Perry-Lecompton 79, Pleasant Ridge 49
Rossville 67, Oskaloosa 43
|Pleasanton Tournament
Humboldt 71, Altoona-Midway 8
Oswego 53, Pleasanton 42
|Pool Play
Uniontown 51, Marmaton Valley 34
|Shawnee Mission West Tournament
Blue Springs South, Mo. 82, SM West 70
Grandview, Mo. 73, KC Wyandotte 38
|South Central Border League Tournament
Sedan 82, South Haven 38
|First Round
Caldwell 54, Central Burden 45
|South Central Border League Tournament
|First Round
Cedar Vale/Dexter 48, Argonia 27
Oxford 41, West Elk 37
|Spring Hill Tournament
Goddard-Eisenhower 78, KC Sumner 49
KC Piper 68, Veritas Christian 31
Olathe South 39, Blue Valley Southwest 26
Spring Hill 55, Osawatomie 43
|St. John Tournament
Pratt 50, Macksville 40
St. John 57, Wichita West 20
|Sterling Tournament
Hugoton 43, Lyons 26
Hutchinson Trinity 66, Smoky Valley 58
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Play-In
Centralia 61, Frankfort 49
Clifton-Clyde 67, Linn 57
Doniphan West 53, Blue Valley 27
Valley Heights 45, Axtell 30
Washington County 51, Wetmore 30
|Wilson County Classic
|Semifinal
Girard 55, Cherryvale 37
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
|Northern Plains League Tournament
Rock Hills vs. Pike Valley, ppd. to Jan 18.
Lakeside vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Jan 18.
Chase vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd.
Osborne vs. Wilson, ppd.
|Consolation
Tescott vs. Lincoln, ppd. to Jan 18.
Thunder Ridge vs. Natoma, ppd. to Jan 18.
|Sterling Tournament
Beloit vs. Sterling, ppd. to Jan 18.
Remington vs. Southeast Saline, ppd. to Jan 18.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Augusta 43, Andale 38
Bishop Miege 59, St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo. 46
Conway Springs 62, Belle Plaine 13
Garden Plain 41, Wichita Trinity 30
Goddard 58, Wichita Campus 37
Golden Plains 56, Cheylin 28
Highland Park 54, KC Harmon 2
KC Schlagle 88, Hogan Prep, Mo. 53
Lawrence 63, Topeka West 26
Lebo 47, Southern Coffey 35
Madison/Hamilton 63, Burlingame 28
Maize 72, Goddard-Eisenhower 33
Mill Valley 70, Lansing 42
Newton 39, McPherson 37
Northern Valley 57, Logan 46
Olpe 78, Hartford 24
Pittsburg Colgan 45, Galena 44
Rose Hill 64, Andover Central 49
Sedgwick 53, Haven 30
SM East 59, Barstow, Mo. 42
SM Northwest 53, Topeka 41
South Gray 55, Minneola 28
Spearville 55, Satanta 26
Ulysses 37, Garden City 34
Valley Center 49, Hutchinson 33
Wellington 49, Winfield 27
Weskan 61, Triplains-Brewster 58
Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Wichita North 28
Wichita Heights 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 54, OT
Wichita West 61, Wichita Northwest 45
|Basehor Linwood Invitational
Blue Valley 47, Basehor-Linwood 31
Holton 63, Ottawa 35
|Blue Valley North Tournament
BV North 60, SM West 49
Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 57, BV West 36
Olathe East 48, Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 39
Staley, Mo. 53, St. James Academy 32
|Burlington Tournament
Burlington 45, Rock Creek 20
Independence 61, Prairie View 14
Labette County 67, Sabetha 38
Paola 54, Iola 31
|Centre Tournament
Marion 58, Peabody-Burns 22
Rural Vista 44, Elyria Christian 41
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
Cimarron 41, Syracuse 29
|Play-In
Lakin 40, Wichita County 24
|Hillsboro Tournament
Clay Center 49, Holcomb 20
Hesston 55, Hillsboro 21
Republic County 47, Wichita Sunrise 34
Riley County 49, Bennington 29
|Hoisington Tournament
Ellsworth 54, Victoria 19
LaCrosse 58, Hoisington 46
Otis-Bison 45, Ellinwood 44
Russell 54, Minneapolis 25
|Mid Continent League Tournament
Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Smith Center 25
Stockton 30, Oakley 27, OT
|First Round
Hill City 43, Norton 33
|Northwest Kansas League Tournament
Dighton 57, Oberlin-Decatur 19
Hoxie 56, Greeley County 25
Quinter 52, Rawlins County 47
St. Francis 44, Wallace County 36
|Pleasanton Tournament
Heritage Christian 40, Uniontown 39
Humboldt 64, Altoona-Midway 13
|Pool Play
Oswego 38, Marmaton Valley 21
Pleasanton 46, Marmaton Valley 38
|South Central Border League Tournament
|First Round
Sedan 48, South Haven 27
|Sterling Tournament
Beloit 48, Hutchinson Trinity 37
Hugoton 67, Lyons 31
|Tonganoxie Invitational
Jefferson West 55, Bonner Springs 16
Silver Lake 58, Eudora 56
Wamego 75, Metro Academy 72
|Twin Valley League Tournament
|Play-In
Clifton-Clyde 43, Troy 37
Doniphan West 49, Blue Valley 39
Frankfort 32, Valley Heights 30
Linn 34, Onaga 22
Wetmore 50, Axtell 41
|Wilson County Classic
|Consolation Semifinal
Cherryvale 51, Yates Center 37
|Semifinal
Girard 71, Bluestem 42
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
|Northern Plains League Tournament
Wilson vs. Lakeside, ppd. to Jan 18.
Natoma vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Jan 18.
Osborne vs. Thunder Ridge, ppd. to Jan 18.
Lincoln vs. Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud, ppd. to Jan 18.
|Consolation
Pike Valley vs. Rock Hills, ppd. to Jan 18.
Sylvan-Lucas vs. Chase, ppd. to Jan 18.
|South Central Border League Tournament
|First Round
Caldwell vs. Udall, ppd. to Jan 18.
|Sterling Tournament
Southeast Saline vs. Sterling, ppd. to Jan 18.
Smoky Valley vs. Remington, ppd. to Jan 18.