PLATTE COUNTY, MO – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8a.m. on Wednesday in Platte County, Missouri.

A 1986 Chevrolet El Camino driven by a 51-year-old Atchison, Kansas man was eastbound on MO 92 and he lost control of the vehicle east of Bethel Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle slid into the westbound lane. A westbound 2000 Buick Century hit the Chevy.

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old driver of the Buick was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation. Weather conditions may have been a contributing factor, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Shanks

Names of the drivers have not been released.