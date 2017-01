KANSAS CITY -Officials are looking for 20-year-old Tonie Marie Anderson. The former Wichita high school student was last reported seen in Kansas City at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

She told a friend a police officer was stopping her.

Police reported she was pulled by an officer in a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 989 GAX.

If you have information on Tonie, contact police it at 816-234-5136.