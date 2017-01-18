Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan has announced the promotion of longtime employees to the rank of Captain. Jim Hughes has been promoted to Operations Captain which oversees road patrol replacing Soldan.

Stan Fruits will become the Corrections Captain, who oversees jail operations. He will be replacing Brent Melander who Soldan named as Undersheriff.

Both men will officially take their new positions on January 30th.

Soldan said testing and interviews are currently underway to name two new lieutenants to replace Hughes and Fruits.