The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Man sentenced for aiming laser at KC police helicopter

by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man will serve three years in federal prison without parole for pointing a laser at a police helicopter in 2013.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Jordan Clarence Rogers was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September to violating a federal law that makes it illegal to point laser beams at aircraft.

The pilot of the Kansas City police helicopter reported he suffered eye strain for several hours after Rogers pointed the laser at the helicopter three times in 2013.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Casey said before the sentencing that Rogers has an extensive criminal history, which he argued should be a factor in sentencing.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.