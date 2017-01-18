If Character & Charm are what you’re looking for, look no further! This Beautifully Updated Tri-Level Home has it all, including 2,400 SqFt of Living Space, 4 Lg Beds, 2 Full Baths, & Bonus Room perfect for Home Office! Have your very own Sanctuary w/Full Bath, Private Den, Fireplace & Balcony in the Master Suite. Enjoy the Cozy Ambiance of the Main Sitting Area. Kitchen/Dining Room has Wide-Open Concept, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors & Counter Space for miles, PERFECT for hosting gatherings. Lower Level features Ultimate Family Room is made complete w/ Wet Bar & Fireplace, & looks out over the Huge, Fenced Back Yard. Find the Laundry Area & oodles of Storage Space in the Walk Out Basement, w/ Ramp for Easy Access & Convenient Storage of your lawn care machines & other larger items. Last, but not least, a Full 2 Car Garage equipped w/Wood Burning Stove for any outdoor projects you may have to complete on those chillier days. Don’t miss out! Call for your private showing today! For this and other homes for sale in Minneapolis and Salina, KS., go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx176 72&s=sp2

