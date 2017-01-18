EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man, Jacob Perry, suspected in a kidnapping and robbery in eastern Kansas has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen pickup truck.

The Lyon County, Kansas, sheriff’s office said in a news release that Perry surrendered Tuesday after ditching the truck and fleeing on foot.

He is being held on various Kansas charges, including kidnapping, burglary, robbery, multiple counts of theft, possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a firearm. The release says there also are warrants for him from Alabama.

The release says the kidnapping and robbery occurred in nearby Coffey County, Kansas. The release provided no details about the crime.