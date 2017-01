A pickup and a variety of tools are taken in a burglary at a business on the north edge of Salina.

Police Sgt, James Feldman said someone broke a window to gain entry to L & S Electric, 1051 W. Diamond Drive between 11p.m Saturday night and 2:30a.m. Sunday morning.

The pickup is a black 2008 GM pickup with the L & S Electric on the doors.

Loss is estimated at $13,900.