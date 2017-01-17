BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Roy Jay Brotton, 84, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Heritage Villa in Bartlesville. He was born in Salina, Kan. on May 1, 1932 to Earl and Elva Brotton of rural Salina. On June 22, 1952, he married Geraldine “Gerry” Colcher of Salina.

He attended York College in York, Neb. and majored in European history, graduating in May of 1954. Upon receiving the call to the ministry, he then attended United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio and received his Bachelor of Divinity on June 4, 1958.

His first pastorate with the Evangelical United Brethren Church was in Clayton, Kan. starting in the summer of 1958. In the summer of 1963, he moved his family to the Kill Creek Church parish, which is located 13 miles SW of Osborne Kan. He served two churches at the beginning of that time, the Kill Creek EUB church and the Kill Creek Presbyterian Church. In 1968, the Methodist Church joined forces with the United Brethren Church to form the now United Methodist Church, and Rev. Roy (as his parishioners called him) was ask to start serving a third church at that time, the Enterprise United Methodist Church.

In 1970, he moved his family to Russell to serve the Otterbein UM Church and the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, in 1974 he moved to Bucklin to serve the Methodist church and the Methodist church in Ford. In 1979 he was asked to return to the Osborne community again, this time to serve the United Methodist Churches in Osborne and Alton where many of his past parishioners now attended. That was a real joy for him. In 1988, he ended his ministry in Belleville, where he served until 1994 when he retired and moved to Salina.

He is survived by two sons, Rodney and wife Connie Brotton, of Auburn, Wash., and James and wife Jolene Brotton, of Bartlesville; daughter, Deb Carsten, of Stockton, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Julia (David) Slavick, of Kirkland, Wash., Janiece Brotton, of Bartlesville, Josh (Jennifer) Brotton, of Blue Springs, Mo., Mikayla Brotton, of Auburn, Wash., Ginger (Dan) Beilfuss, of Goodland, Kan., Bonnie (Brandon) Tackett, of Atchison, Kan., and Katy (Chris) Banks, of Wichita; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Brandon, Ethan, Noah and Micah; one brother, Elvin Brotton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine (Colcher) Brotton; one brother, Dave Brotton; two sisters, Alberta Cottongim and Joyce Bruhl; and one son-in-law, Terry Carsten.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, Kan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Church of the Cross, Salina. Roy will be laid to rest in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials may be made to River Cross Hospice Care of Bartlesville or Heritage Villa of Bartlesville in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina, KS 67401.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mary Jean Truhlar, 49, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Mary had a lifelong passion for education, teaching children and adults. She worked at Salina Child Care Center, Heusner Elementary School, and for the past 11 years the Salina Adult Education Center.

She is survived by: her husband, Jim Truhlar and two pups Boxy and Tucker; mother, Elsie Malik; father, Richard Taylor; four brothers; one stepbrother; two sisters; one stepsister; nine nephews; two nieces; and five great- nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Memorials may be made to the Salina Adult Education Center, or Weckel Pet Care.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Ivy Flora Marsh, 88, Salina, died Jan. 15, 2017. She was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Centropolis, Kansas, the daughter of Drs. Claude Stanley and Rochelle (Smith) Flora. She attended Marymount College and the University of Kansas, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She married Charles William Marsh of Salina on June 11, 1948. They lived and worked in St. Louis, Missouri, where Charlie attended dental school. After Charlie became a Navy dentist, they were stationed in Great Lakes, Illinois, and San Diego, California, before returning to Salina, where Charlie established a private dental practice.

Ivy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Prior to Charlie’s death on Feb. 5, 2001, she was active in the Smoky Hills Audubon Society, the Salina League of Women Voters and served as a board member of The Land Institute and the KNRC. She was a founding member of the Salina Human Relations Commission, an original member of the Salina Presbyterian Manor Board of Trustees and a member of Kansas’ Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board. She is survived by her children Marty Snyder of Topeka, Charles Marsh Jr. (Kris) of Lawrence, Claudia Smith (Wayne), Clay Marsh (Charlotte), all of Longmont, Colorado, and Carrie Carpenter (Curt) of Salina, sisters Susie Stinson (Bob) of Salina and Barbara Buehler (Bob) of Olathe, 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Feb. 6, 10:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church. Memorials are suggested to the church or The Land Institute.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mass of Christian Burial for Louis Truly, age 87, of Abilene, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Soosai Rathinam as Celebrant. Mr. Truly passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene.

He was born June 21, 1929. Louis came to the St. Joseph’s Home in Abilene in 1935. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1948 and attended Business School in Topeka. Following business school Louis returned to Abilene and worked for the St. Joseph Home running a milk machine and doing bookwork. Louis left Abilene in 1961 returning in 1969 and began working for the Eisenhower Center retiring in 1992.

Louis was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 1661.

His final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery north of Abilene. A parish vigil and rosary will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mother House for the Sisters of St. Joseph in Concordia and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Lloyd Joe Fugate was born May 4th, 1930 in Doniphan, Missouri to George Loyd and Francis Mae Goss Fugate. He passed away January 15th, 2017 at the age of 86 years, 3 months, and 11 days. He graduated from Doniphan High School in 1948 and from The University of Missouri at Columbia with a BS in education in 1956, and a masters of education in 1961. Lloyd was selected as the Kansas Outstanding Biology Teacher of the Year in 1971. In 1988 he was inducted in the Turner, KS Walk of Fame for his many years of service to the community through education and youth activities. Lloyd taught at Little Barren Rural Grade School in 1950 for 1 year after completing 2 years of college at the University of Missouri at Columbia. He then taught biology at Naylor High School in Missouri from 1951-1955. During this time he returned to college each summer to continue his education. In the summer of 1953 he met Elizabeth Ann Fischer while studying at MU. They married on June 19th, 1954 in Columbia, MO and enjoyed 62 wonderful years together. Lloyd and Ann taught the 1954-55 school year at Naylor High before Lloyd returned to college full time and finished his B.S. in 1956. Following graduation he taught at Raytown High School in Missouri from 1956-60. During this time 2 sons were born, Carl Lee and Michael Lynn. In 1960 Lloyd returned to Columbia and completed his Master’s degree in 1961. The family moved to Turner, KS where he taught biology for 30 years. Following his retirement from Turner High, Lloyd taught biology at Kansas City Kansas Community College. In 2005 he moved to Beloit, KS to be close to family. He is survived by his wife Ann of the home, sons Dr. Carl (Mary) Fugate of Beloit and Dr. Michael Fugate (Dr. Bonnie Thorne) of Riverside, CA, 4 grandsons, Joseph (Samantha) of Colorado Springs, CO, Benjamin of Beloit, KS, Joshua (Sarah) of Lawrence, KS, Noah of Riverside, CA, and step-grandson Chris Huffman, sister Dollie Ainley of Doniphan, MO and brother William of Bolivar, MO. Lloyd was very active in the community. He was a member of the Beloit Tree Board for several years and served as Chairman for a few of those years. He was active in his church, Beloit First Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon and an Elder. He delivered Meals on Wheels each month for 11 years with the last time being 2 weeks before his death. He enjoyed doing things with family especially gardening and bird watching. He also served 9 years in the Missouri National Guard. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 21 at the Beloit First Christian Church followed by burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Friday at the McDonald Funeral Home, with family present from 6-7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Beloit First Christian Youth or Samaritan’s Purse.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Christopher Don “Chris” Bing, 45, passed away January 13, 2017. He was born September 24, 1971 to Donald Dean and Judith Sue (Martin) Bing in Merriam, KS.

Chris received his nursing degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and his CRNA certificate from Texas Wesleyan University. He worked as a nurse anesthetist in Baton Rouge, LA.

Chris is survived by his mother, Judith Bing of Claflin; sister, Kathy Koch (Rob) of Holyrood; daughter, Emma of Austin, TX; niece, Marlena Jahn (Andy) of Sonora, CA; nephew, Brandon Koch (Alisha) of Holyrood; niece, Allison Koch of Holyrood; and 7 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Bing.

Memorial service: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Louisiana State University Foundation, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Verne Gayle Proffitt, 88, died January 15, 2017 at Hospice House in Hutchinson. He was born, April 2, 1928 to Verne & Golda (Mahoney) Proffitt in Alden, KS. On May 31, 1947, he married his childhood sweetheart Jacquelyn “Jackie” Pauline Crockett in Pratt, KS.

Gayle attended Alden High School and enlisted in the US Navy, serving in WWII in the Philippines.

He was a successful farmer/stockman and even better husband and father.

Survivors include: daughters, Teresa Harmon and husband Keith of Murfreesboro, TN; Sherry Culpepper and husband Ryan of Warsaw, MO, son, Daniel Proffitt and wife Toni of Hutchinson; daughter-in-law’s, Karen Proffitt , of Ellinwood , and Robin Proffitt of Ellinwood; sister, Jan Williford and husband Howard of Monroe WA. ; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Crawford, Spencer Proffitt, Ryan Harmon, Madison, Sebastian and Malik Zahr, Jenna and Macie Proffitt; and three step-grandchildren, Casey Pohlman, Karlene Jeppeson, and Brandon Culpepper. Six great-grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Jackie, son, Crockett “Cap” Proffitt; and sisters, Lila Lee Barnes, June Hunt and Vera Davis.

Graveside service and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at, Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling Ks, with Pastor Ron Kyker officiating. All welcome. Visiting, immediately following at Studio 96 on Main St, downtown Sterling . Friends and family visitation will be Thursday Jan 19th from 5-7 at Birzer Funeral Home in Sterling . Memorials are suggested to Countryside Baptist Church, or Hospice House both in Hutchinson , in care of Birzer Funeral Home, 203 N. Seventh, Sterling Ks 67579.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Helen Edith (Steinle) Wilhelm passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017 at Holiday Resort Health & Rehab in Salina, Kansas at the age of 94. She was born on November 2, 1922 on the family farm in Russell County, Kansas to the late George and Mollie (Keller) Steinle. She grew up attending country school and on October 1, 1941 she was united in marriage to Carl Wilhelm. Together they made their home in Dorrance, Kansas and were blessed with four children, Dale, Donald, Kathy and Debbie.

Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and providing for her family. When she took time to relax she liked to work word search puzzles and never missed her favorite TV shows, The Price Is Right and Wheel Of Fortune. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Dorrance where she worshipped and served with family, friends, and neighbors.

Helen is survived by her son Donald Wilhelm and wife Sharilyn of Wilson; daughters Kathy Burns and husband Jerome of Salina, and Debbie McClure and husband Wayne of Salina; daughter-in-law Joyce Wilhelm of Salina; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Mollie Steinle; husband Carl Wilhelm; brothers Sam Steinle, Albert Steinle, Ben Steinle, a young brother at age seven, and half-brother George Steinle; sisters Eunice Barton, Violet Stone, Wilma Beck, Ella Mae Moser, an infant sister, and half-sister Edith Steinle; son Dale Wilhelm; and daughter-in-law Barbara Wilhelm.

Helen showed us every day, with her example, how to live by faith, hope, and love. Her tender heart, encouraging words, and gentle touch have left a legacy that will carry on for generations to come. As her faith, hope, and love remain with us forever, she has indeed given us the greatest of these, her love.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at First Lutheran Church in Dorrance. Burial will follow in the Dorrance City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00pm on Tuesday at the funeral home in Wilson. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Nicholas “Nick” Dee Cox passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at his home in Hays, Kansas. He was born on November 5, 1980 in Plainville, Kansas to Randy Dee Cox and Ann Marie Vohs.

Nick grew up in Plainville. He was an Eagle Scout, volunteer firefighter, and loved welding and riding motorcycles. He worked for the City Water Department, the CO-OP in Elkhart, Kansas, and as Director of Maintenance for Quality Inn and Sleep Inn of Hays.

Nick is survived by his parents Randy Cox of Tennessee, Ann Smith of Hays, and step-father Gavon Smith of Valley Center; son Jordan Cox of Hays; daughter Estella Cox of Hays; step-son Presten Kolars of Nevada, MO; step-daughters Keely Hageman of Nevada, MO, and Kirsten Kolars of Nevada, MO; brother Shelby Smith of Salina; sisters Amanda Burns and husband Ronnie of Hays, Chelsey Smith of Valley Center, Samantha Smith of Valley Center, and Adrianna Smith of Valley Center; and step-granddaughter Indie Hageman of Nevada, MO.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Don and Florence Vohs, and younger brother Aaron Lee Smith.

Nick loved life and lived it to the fullest never slowing down or looking back. He loved his family, friends, and neighbors and enjoyed the time he spent with them. He will be greatly missed because he was greatly loved, and loved all of us so much.