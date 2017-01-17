The Salina Post

Obama commutes leaker Manning’s prison sentence

Bradley “Chelsea” Manning-courtesy photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents to WikiLeaks, won’t have to serve a 35-year-sentence after all.

President Barack Obama has commuted Manning’s sentence after six years in prison.

Obama also pardoned 64 others people, including retired Gen. James Cartwright. He was charged with making false statements during a probe into disclosure of classified information.

Obama’s term in office set to end on Friday. He has now commuted the sentences of 1,385 people and granted a total of 212 pardons.

 

