The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Man charged with aggravated battery

by

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on requested charges of aggravated domestic battery and obstruction.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said officers were sent to Salina Regional Health Center about 5:45p.m. Sunday evening where they met a woman who was being treated for a cut to the head and broken finger.

The woman had apparently been injured in a domestic argument with Travis W. Lawson, in a room at the America’s Best Inn, 2403 S. 9th.

When officers arrived at the motel, Lawson tried to avoid officers by climbing out a window, but was apprehended quickly.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.