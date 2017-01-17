A 38-year-old man has been arrested on requested charges of aggravated domestic battery and obstruction.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said officers were sent to Salina Regional Health Center about 5:45p.m. Sunday evening where they met a woman who was being treated for a cut to the head and broken finger.

The woman had apparently been injured in a domestic argument with Travis W. Lawson, in a room at the America’s Best Inn, 2403 S. 9th.

When officers arrived at the motel, Lawson tried to avoid officers by climbing out a window, but was apprehended quickly.