FORD COUNTY -Crews continue working around the clock to restore power to thousands of residents in central and western Kansas.

Energy companies estimate some 16,000 customers are still without electricity due to the ice storm that brought down trees, damaged homes and snapped power lines.

Officials opened the Dodge City Community College Dome on Monday as a warming station. The Red Cross is assisting residents there.

Late Monday, Power was restored in Hanston, according to the sheriff’s department. Officials were checking the water well to confirm it was working correctly. Power had been off to the entire community.

Stafford County Emergency Management opened up a temporary shelter at the First Christian Church, 100 block of North Boston in Stafford. They encouraged residents to bring blankets and snacks.

Victory Electric serves Ford and Gray Counties and parts of seven other counties, Kiowa, Edwards, Hodgeman, Finney, Haskell, Meade, and Clark.